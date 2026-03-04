Buffalo Bills Should Attack 4 Low-Cost Wide Receivers in Free Agency

Much of the start of the offseason has been spent conjuring up countless trade or free-agent options for the Buffalo Bills to improve their wide receiver corps.

Of the many names that have been floated throughout the media sphere, most have bordered on pipe dreams for Buffalo, given the team’s salary cap situation and the fact that most teams do whatever they can to retain elite pass catchers. Still, there are a few reasonable options available that would provide an instant boost to what the Bills have at their disposal entering the 2026 campaign.

With Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer and Tyrell Shavers returning as the key components of the team’s WR room, here are a few cost-effective alternatives that the Bills should pursue once free agency opens on Mar. 11.

Keenan Allen

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) enters the field before the first quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Allen is 33 years old, so by no means is he a spring chicken. With that said, he was productive for the Chargers this past season, recording 777 yards receiving and four touchdowns. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound target’s yardage total was second on the team behind Ladd McConkey and would have led all Bills’ pass catchers during the ’25 season.

The old-timer is not a premier deep threat, which the Bills will be seeking this offseason. However, he can play outside, and his extensive experience as a slot receiver would allow Shakir to move about the formation and become a more versatile pass catcher, which Bills head coach Joe Brady has professed is the plan this season.

Allen’s projected market value is $6.8 million per season, per Spotrac.

Christian Kirk

Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) warms up before an AFC Divisional Round game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Kirk is close friends with Josh Allen, which immediately makes a potential signing intriguing. The production has not been there for the 29-year-old recently, as he’s totaled 55 receptions, 618 yards and two touchdowns combined over the past two seasons.

Injuries have played a role in the 5-foot-11, 200-pound pass catcher’s limited contribution, with Kirk missing 13 games the past couple of years combined. He sustained a season-ending collarbone injury in 2024 before missing time throughout the 2025 season due to a lingering hamstring injury.

Again, like Keenan Allen, Kirk would be a low-cost option for the Bills with his projected average annual value sitting at just $5.3 million. He is another player you can line up inside and out, and one who would carry limited risk financially.

Greg Dortch

Arizona Cardinals receiver Greg Dortch (4) runs in for a touchdown after a catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 23, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Versatility is the theme of this group, with Dortch’s ability as a punt returner making a potential signing particularly intriguing. The Bills are all set at kick returner, with All-Pro Ray Davis set to continue in his role next season. But at punt returner, it would seem wise to turn away from using Shakir as the team’s top option.

Enter Dortch, who was top 10 in the NFL in average yards per return (11.6) in 2025. He has taken a total of 92 returns over the last four seasons and could fit right in on the Bills’ special teams unit.

As far as his ability as a wide receiver, Dortch is just 5-foot-7, 175 pounds, which limits his skill set. He recorded 29 receptions for 206 yards and four total touchdowns in 12 games played last season. His price tag is extremely low at a projected $1.6 million annually entering his age-28 season.

Brandin Cooks

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks (18) warms up in the rain before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Finally, a familiar face in Cooks, who performed admirably during his time with the Bills this past season. Re-signing the 32-year-old veteran would cost just $2.9 million in projected annual average value, and an advantage he has over these other bargain bin names is that he has already built a rapport with Josh Allen.

While drops were somewhat of an issue for Cooks during his seven-game stint (including playoffs) with the Bills in 2025, his ability to get open downfield was unmatched elsewhere within Buffalo’s wide receiver corps. He finished the regular season with five receptions for 114 yards, a whopping 22.8 average yards per reception.

If all else fails, bring back Cooks.