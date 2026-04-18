One Perfect WR Target for Buffalo Bills in Every Round of the NFL Draft

With less than a week until the 2026 NFL draft, the speculation surrounding the Buffalo Bills continues to soar.

There's no true consensus on what position they will target in the opening round. They can use more depth at wide receiver and a developmental EDGE, but they also need help in the middle of the defensive line to shore up their suspect run defense.

Of all those needs, none has been discussed more than the wide receiver position. Buffalo has left too much on the shoulders of Josh Allen and even with the addition of DJ Moore, they still need to get him more weapons. That being the case, here's a look at the best wide receiver option in each round for the Bills to target.

Round 1: Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers WR Omar Cooper Jr. makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown against the Penn State Nittany Lions. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

This is a toss-up between Indiana's Omar Cooper Jr. and Texas A&M's KC Concepcion, but Cooper gets the edge since he's an ideal fit for Joe Brady's offense. Cooper can play on the edge as well as in the slot, giving Brady options for moving him around.

Where Cooper really fits Buffalo is his ability to pick up chunks of yardage after the catch. In an offense built around letting playmakers get the ball in space, Cooper can shine.

Round 2 (trade back scenario): Skyler Bell, Connecticut

UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell makes the touchdown against UAB Blazers cornerback Tariq Watson. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Bills don't have a pick in Round 2, so the only way they target anyone here is if they decide to trade back and add more picks. In that scenario, Skyler Bell would be an intriguing option.

Like Cooper, Bell is deadly after the catch, racking up yards after the catch with ease. He's also able to high-point the ball, which is why it wasn't a shock to see him hit 41-inches on his vertical jump at the NFL Combine. If Buffalo is looking for someone who can stretch the field and make contested catches, Bell could be their guy.

Round 3: Ted Hurst, Georgia State

Georgia State Panthers wide receiver Ted Hurst makes a touchdown catch against the Connecticut Huskies. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-3 and 206 pounds, Ted Hurst is an imposing figure at receiver. The Georgia State product is also able to turn on the jets, running a 4.42 in the 40-yard dash. He didn't play against elite competition consistently, but Hurst has all the tools to succeed and is quickly climbing draft boards.

Round 4: Jeff Caldwell, Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Jeff Caldwell scores a touchdown during the game between the Horned Frogs and Bearcats. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Speaking of size and speed combos, Cincinnati's Jeff Caldwell is someone who should be getting more attention. At 6-foot-5 and 216 pounds, he looks like a prototypical possession receiver, but this kid can fly.

Caldwell ran an impressive 4.31 at the NFL Combine and had a 42-inch vertical jump. He's a developmental player who hasn't unlocked his potential, but can be a cheat code with the right coaching.

Round 5: Eric Rivers, Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Eric Rivers runs after a catch against the Temple Owls. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

At 5-foot-10 and 176 pounds, Eric Rivers isn't the biggest wide receiver, but he has shown flashes throughout his career. That includes a highly productive campaign in 2024 with Florida International. Rivers racked up 1,172 yards that season while averaging 18.9 yards per reception.

There will be a temptation to pigeonhole him in the slot due to his size, but Rivers has been more successful on the outside.

Round 6: Malik Benson, Oregon

Oregon Ducks WR Malik Benson makes a catch for a touchdown during the third quarter against the James Madison Dukes. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Malik Benson moved around a lot throughout his collegiate career, playing at the JUCO level before heading to Alabama in 2023. He then played for Florida State in 2024 before finally heading to Oregon in 2025.

With the Ducks, he averaged 16.7 yards per catch and had five touchdowns of 40-plus yards. Benson isn't a refined receiver, but he's a big play waiting to happen, which the Bills could use.

Round 7: Noah Thomas, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Noah Thomas runs with the ball against the Charlotte 49ers. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The numbers for Noah Thomas won't jump off the page, but he made the most of every opportunity. Thomas averaged 8.1 yards after the catch for the Bulldogs this past season, which could be enough for someone to give him a shot with one of their final selections.

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