25 Best NFL Draft Fits for Buffalo Bills Ranked by Round & Impact

Of the 10 new head coaches this season, none has as much pressure on them as Joe Brady does with the Buffalo Bills.

Brady was promoted after the Bills fired Sean McDermott, who had plenty of success during his nine-year run. What he didn't do was win the Super Bowl, which is going to be the expectation for Brady.

That pressure also falls on general manager Brandon Beane, who needs to nail the 2026 NFL draft. With needs throughout the roster, here's a look at the five top players, ranked by how high they should be taken, at the Bills' five biggest positions of need.

Wide Receivers Bills should target in NFL draft

Washington Huskies WR Denzel Boston celebrates after he makes a reception in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

Denzel Boston, Washington

KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

Jeff Caldwell, Cincinnati

Malik Benson, Oregon

Even after adding DJ Moore in a trade with the Chicago Bears, the Bills' top need is still arguably the wide receiver position. With Josh Allen under center, they need to ensure he has plenty of weapons for their offense to take the next step.

In Round 1, there are three players they should consider. Omar Cooper, Denzel Boston, and KC Concepcion. Cooper is an all-around threat and is especially deadly after the catch. Boston is a big-bodied wideout who would give them size on the edge, while KC Concepcion is a deep threat with plenty of upside.

As for mid-to-late round prospects, Jeff Caldwell from Cincinnati and Oregon's Malik Benson are explosive players with the speed to stretch the field.

EDGE rushers Bills should target in NFL draft

UCF defensive lineman Malachi Lawrence during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Malachi Lawrence, UCF

Zion Young, Missouri

Joshua Josephs, Tennessee

Keyron Crawford, Auburn

Caden Curry, Ohio State

Buffalo feels good about Greg Rousseau and Bradley Chubb, but they need to build depth behind them. Not only does defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard like to use a platoon of pass rushers, but Chubb has also had injury concerns throughout his career.

Malachi Lawrence and Zion Young could be available in Round 1 and offer a good mix of pass-rushing upside and run defense. Lawrence stood out during the NFL Combine, raising his stock quite a bit, whereas Young could be an ideal fit under Leonhard.

Joshua Joseph is an option in Round 2, but the Bills don't have a pick in that round. He's still someone to watch as a trade back option, although he needs to work on his technique to hit his ceiling.

Keyron Crawford is a potential third-or-fourth-round option who generates pressure at a high rate. Caden Curry could be a late Day 3 option with plenty of upside despite being overlooked.

Cornerbacks Bills should target in NFL draft

Indiana Hoosiers CB D'Angelo Ponds against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Colton Hood, Tennessee

D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana

Chandler Rivers, Duke

Malik Muhammad, Texas

TJ Hall, Iowa

Cornerback might not seem like a major need at first glance with Christian Benford, Maxwell Hairston, and Dee Alford. The problem, however, is the depth, especially with Hairston struggling with durability as a rookie.

That's why they need someone capable of starting early, and in Round 1, Colton Hood from Tennessee could be in play. A well-traveled prospect, Hood lacks experience but could develop into a legit starter.

On Day 2, there are three prospects Buffalo should consider. D'Angelo Ponds is undersized at 5-foot-9, but plays with fearless aggression. Chandler Rivers is incredibly experienced and surrendered just one touchdown in 2025. Malik Muhammad from Texas is coming off a strong season and was a weapon against the run.

A late-round fit would be TJ Hall from Iowa, who could be an option in the slot. He doesn't have elite speed, but he was one of the best run defenders at his position last year.

Defensive Tackles Bills should target in NFL draft

Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny reacts after a sack against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

Lee Hunter, Texas Tech

Rayshaun Benny, Michigan

Brandon Cleveland, North Carolina State

Deven Eastern, Michigan

Buffalo struggled to stop the run and was painfully bad at getting off the field on third-and-short this past season. That means they need to find help for the interior of their defensive line at some point in the 2026 NFL draft.

If they want to use a first-round pick, Kayden McDonald and Lee Hunter could be options. Neither offers much as a pass rusher, but their run defense could transform the defensive line in Buffalo.

Rayshaun Benny is another run-stuffing specialist who should be on the board in Round 3. Brandon Cleveland and Deven Eastern are late-round run defenders, although Eastern might be more of a project.

Interior Offensive Linemen Bills should target in NFL draft

Oregon’s Emmanuel Pregnon takes the field before the game against Oklahoma State at Autzen. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech

Diego Pounds, Ole Miss

Kobe Baynes, Kansas

With David Edwards leaving in free agency, Buffalo will turn to either Alec Anderson or Austin Corbett. Both could be a solid option in 2026, but the Bills need someone to hold down the spot long-term.

In Round 1, Olaivavega Ioane and Emmanuel Pregnon could be targeted. Ioane was one of the best guards in the nation in 2025, giving up zero sacks while drawing just one penalty all year, according to PFF. Pregnon was nearly as efficient in pass protection and is a strong run blocker as well.

Keylan Rutledge is a potential Round 3 prospect who is steady and consistent in pass protection and run blocking. Diego Pounds and Kobe Baynes are Day 3 prospects, with Baynes being largely overlooked.

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