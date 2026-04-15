Bills ‘Dream Scenario’ in 2026 NFL Draft Would Lead to Instant Criticism

For the most part, general manager Brandon Beane did well this offseason to shore up the biggest needs on the Buffalo Bills roster.

Trading for wide receiver DJ Moore gives them a much more formidable passing attack than they had a year ago, and signing Bradley Chubb to start alongside Greg Rousseau on the edge could be a home run.

They also filled holes at safety and added Austin Corbett to compete for the left guard position that was vacated by David Edwards. These moves give them some flexibility in the NFL draft and SI’s Gilberto Manzano believes they should roll the dice on Auburn’s Keldric Faulk to put the finishing touches on their Super Bowl chances. Manzano called Faulk being on the board at No. 26 a “dream scenario,” but it’s not a move that would come without criticism.

Keldric Faulk is far from a sure thing

Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk runs drills during Auburn football pro day. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Auburn product is one of the more imposing figures in the NFL draft. He stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 276 pounds. He looks as though he was created in a defensive lineman factory, complete with arm length that’s nearly 35.5 inches.

That said, he’s still rather raw, with Manzano even calling him the potential biggest boom-or-bust prospect in the class. For the Bills, however, the gamble on the 21-year-old could be worth it.

“After losing the defensive mind of coach Sean McDermott, the Bills need more playmakers who can create on their own. A dominant defensive line could be the key to finally winning it all with Josh Allen,” Manzano wrote.

Faulk has shown some playmaking tendencies, including an impressive 2024 campaign when he had 11 tackles for loss and seven sacks. This past season, those numbers dropped as he has just five tackles for loss and two sacks.

Bills have not been shy about drafting defense

Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Maxwell Hairston is selected by the Buffalo Bills as the 30th overall pick. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bills went into the 2025 NFL draft with the goal of rebuilding their defense. They kicked things off with Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston. From there, they selected four more defenders, taking five in a row before finally selecting an offensive player.

In all, Beane added six defenders with their nine overall selections.

Entering the 2026 draft, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them continue stockpiling talent on that side of the ball, especially as they adapt their scheme under new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. The real question now is whether Leonhard would agree that Faulk joining his defense is indeed a dream.

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