Bills get encouraging injury update on two Buccaneers' weapons ahead of Week 11
After a back and forth on if he would be making his return to the field, the Buffalo Bills got a final update on a star player for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Senior Buccaneers writer and editor Scott Smith reported that the team will be without their RB1 Bucky Irving as they travel to face the Bills in Buffalo in Week 11. It puts a final stamp on what potentially could have been Irving's first game action since being injured against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 28.
In addition to Irving being out, Tampa Bay will be sans Chris Godwin. The Pro Bowl receiver has also been hampered by injury this season, only playing in two games for the Bucs.
The Bills have to be delighted that they will not have to slow down these two stars in what is already a potent Tampa offense. Despite two of his best weapons combining to only play in six games this year, Baker Mayfield still leads the NFL's No. 11 scoring attack (24.4 points per game).
Buffalo has notably struggled defensively in 2025. Last week's loss to the Dolphins may have been a low point, though, as the Bills allowed 30 points and 370 total yards to a Miami team that entered the game at 2-7.
Additionally, Buffalo has to feel good about Irving and Godwin's absences when considering the other injuries the Bucs are dealing with. Six-time Pro Bowler Mike Evans has been out since October 20, and two-time Pro Bowl edge Haason Reddick has been out of the lineup the last two games.
We'll have to wait and see if the Bills can bounce back from a disappointing Week 10. And no Irving or Godwin could make it a little easier for Buffalo to do so.
