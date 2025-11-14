What Bills' practice squad looks like after injuries force busy month of movement
The Buffalo Bills' practice squad has experienced a significant amount of turnover through the season's first 10 weeks.
While safety Jordan Poyer and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips started the season on the practice squad, injury needs have since forced them up to the active roster. A similar fate seems likely for wide receiver Gabe Davis, who returned to the Bills in a practice squad capacity at the end of the summer.
Defensive end Kingsley Jonathan came back to the practice squad earlier this month, but his stint lasted only one week. Wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson, who joined the Bills in the offseason, was also dropped this week.
The Bills added two veterans to the practice squad following the Week 10 loss to the Miami Dolphins, kicking the tires of former Kansas City Chiefs' second-round wide receiver Mecole Hardman and Los Angeles Chargers' starting defensive lineman Morgan Fox.
Those two additions push Buffalo to the 16-player practice squad limit, but the presence of an International Pathway player allows the Bills an exemption, meaning they can choose to carry 17 men.
DT Tommy Akingbesote
The 2025 seventh-round rookie spent two weeks on the Carolina Panthers' practice squad after the Dallas Cowboys cut him loose on cutdown day. He signed with the Bills after the Week 8 win over Carolina.
QB Shane Buechele
The veteran quarterback is a solid emergency option, who seems to be a good fit for the QB room.
OL Travis Clayton
The Bills' 2024 seventh-round pick is exempt from counting against the practice squad limit due to his International Pathway status.
CB Te'Cory Couch
After spending the 2024 campaign on the Bills' practice squad, Couch was released with an injury settlement this past summer. He returned to the Bills on November 5.
WR Gabe Davis
The 2020 fourth-round pick seems destined for the 53-man roster at some point.
DL Morgan Fox
The Bills brought in the veteran free agent after Michael Hoecht was lost for the season to injury. Fox has 27.5 career sacks.
RB Frank Gore Jr.
The son of the legendary running back has performed well in preseason games each of the last two summers, and he serves as he Bills' emergency option behind James Cook, Ray Davis and Ty Johnson.
WR Stephen Gosnell
The undrafted rookie was a training camp standout who projects as a developmental piece moving forward.
OL Kendrick Green
The 2021 third-round pick has been with the Bills since March, providing proven insurance on the offensive line's interior.
WR Mecole Hardman
The three-time Super Bowl champion's kick/punt return ability makes him a candidate to dress likely sooner than later.
CB Dane Jackson
The Bills' 2020 seventh-round cornerback has starting experience, and he's been a gameday elevation each of the last two weeks.
LB Keonta Jenkins
The undrafted rookie has already appeared in two regular season games as a practice squad call-up.
DE Andre Jones
The Bills signed the 2023 seventh-rounder to their practice squad two days after the Washington Commanders cut bait on him in late August. He has 16 career appearances to his credit.
TE Keleki Latu
The undrafted rookie spent all of training camp with Buffalo. He made two receptions for 38 yards during preseason game action.
DT Zion Logue
It's Logue's second season on the Bills' practice squad, and he's already reached the three elevation maximum. Buffalo has to sign him to the active roster in order to dress him again.
LB Baylon Spector
Buffalo's 2022 seventh-rounder was waived with an injury settlement in August. He returned in a practice squad role on October 7.
