Three Buffalo Bills wildly snubbed in 2026 Pro Bowl voting

The 2026 NFL Pro Bowl Games rosters were released on Wednesday, and even though Josh Allen, James Cook and Dion Dawkins made the team, there are still more Buffalo Bills players worthy of such an honor.

Three Bills players stand out the most as players who could've made the AFC Pro Bowl team, but didn't, and one resides on each part of the game: Offense, defense and special teams.

FB Reggie Gilliam

Buffalo Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam does a little dance as he is introduced before first-half action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov 16, 2025 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The fullback is arguably the most overlooked position in the NFL, with very few teams utilizing them. The Bills are an exception, though, and Gilliam does as good a job as anybody in the NFL.

Gilliam has led the way for James Cook, who's now the NFL's leading rusher and kept Josh Allen upright even when he's under duress. His 68.5 Pro Football Focus grade is second among NFL fullbacks, only behind Baltimore's Patrick Ricard, who didn't play in the Ravens' first six games.

The Broncos' Adam Prentice made the team instead, but Gilliam has logged 35 more snaps than him this season and Denver only ranks 18th in rushing offense compared to Buffalo's No. 1 mark.

CB Christian Benford

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) returns an interception of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (on the ground) for a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Part of the reason the Bills have made a late-season push with four straight wins is Benford's splash plays, and it should've gotten him his first Pro Bowl.

It began in Pittsburgh in Week 13, as he recovered an Aaron Rodgers fumble forced by Joey Bosa and scored a touchdown then intercepted Mason Rudolph on the next drive, helping him earn a weekly award. The next week, against the Cincinnati Bengals, the freshly paid $76-million corner pick-sixed Joe Burrow to give the Bills a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

Derek Stingley Jr. of the Houston Texans, one of the corners who made it, has a PFF grade of 3.3 points lower than Benford, and it may be hidden from the commoners who watch football.

KR Ray Davis

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis (22) runs the ball in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Cook is the headliner at the running back position, but the second-year player out of Kentucky is the NFL's leading kick returner among those with at least 25 returns.

Davis's 97-yard kickoff return touchdown against the Houston Texans on his birthday was one of the Bills' lone bright spots that day, and he's come up clutch with long returns on other occasions.

The Tennessee Titans' Chimere Dike is the return specialist on the AFC team, and even though Davis is a late bloomer to the kick return game, he averages 5.4 more yards per return than Dike.

