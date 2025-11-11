Bills Central

Former Giants' starter makes Bills' prediction for fired Brian Daboll

The Buffalo Bills' former offensive coordinator became available when the New York Giants fired head coach Brian Daboll, and a former player predicts a reunion

Ralph Ventre

Oct 15, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll on the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Oct 15, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll on the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The question became inevitable as soon as the news broke.

The New York Giants fired head coach Brian Daboll on Monday, and Buffalo Bills' fans instantly began thinking about the possibility of the Western New York native coming home.

With the Bills' offense seemingly struggling to push the ball downfield in the passing game, the idea of bringing the old offensive coordinator back into the fold in some capacity makes a lot of sense. Daboll was the play caller for Josh Allen's first four pro seasons, and the two are known to have a remarkably close relationship.

It doesn't have to be at the expense of current offensive coordinator Joe Brady, either. Buffalo could simply bring Daboll on board as an offensive consultant, much like the Green Bay Packers did when the New York Jets fired defensive guru Robert Saleh in 2024.

In addition to giving Brady a vote of confidence while addressing reporters on Monday afternoon, Bills' ninth-year head coach Sean McDermott said enlisting Daboll "at this point, that's not under any type of consideration."

Joe Brady, Josh Alle
Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) speaks with Buffalo Bills Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady before the game against the Baltimore Ravens in a 2025 AFC divisional round game / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

It's worth mentioning that prior to dismissing the thought, McDermott proclaimed, "Brian's a great coach."

While Daboll may be a longshot to land back in Buffalo this season, one of his former Giants' players predicted that the free-agent coach will eventually return as the Bills' offensive coordinator.

Posting on X, retired 11-year NFL veteran Justin Pugh was highly complimentary of his former coach.

"I’ll say this. Daboll is one of the best football minds I’ve ever been around. Joe Brady in Buffalo will most likely get a HC job this year and Daboll will be the OC in Buffalo next year. Daboll will then get another HC job in 3 years," said Pugh.

While Pugh, a versatile offensive lineman, played only one season for Daboll, making 12 starts in 2023, the coach clearly made a lasting impression of the former first-round draft pick.

Brian Daboll, Josh Allen
Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll with quarterback Josh Allen between plays during training camp. / JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE via Imagn Content Services, LLC

