Bills' preseason WR investment closer to game shape but 'still working through it'

With the Buffalo Bills looking for a WR boost, their 2020 fourth-round draft pick is officially five practices into his return from meniscus surgery

Ralph Ventre

Oct 26, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) reacts to scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Highmark Stadium.
Oct 26, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) reacts to scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
It sounds as if it's bound to happen at some point, but not this week against the Miami Dolphins.

The Buffalo Bills have former starter Gabe Davis stashed away on the practice squad as he works his way back into game shape. Buffalo's former fourth-round draft pick has not seen live action since last November 17 as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Davis signed a three-year free-agent contract with the Jaguars following the 2023 season when his rookie deal expired. The wide receiver needed season-ending meniscus surgery in 2024. Jacksonville subsequently released the wide receiver in the offseason, and the Bills scooped up their old friend at the end of the summer.

“When we signed him, he was clearly injured still from his surgery last year in Jacksonville, and it's a long rehab process, and while he was running, he wasn't nearly ready to play football," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane on Wednesday. "He's worked his tail off to get where he's got, honestly, maybe quicker than I even thought, to play football."

The 26-year-old Davis has logged five official practices since being activated off practice squad Injured Reserve at the start of Week 9. Although Davis claimed that his "knee feels good" last week, it seems as if he may need more of a ramp-up process prior to diving back into game action.

"We all love Gabe. He's had a lot of impact on our organization in the years that he was here. We'll see how it goes. He hasn't played football in a long time at this point," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott on Friday in Orchard Park. "We'll take it one day at a time, and see what he looks like. If that leads us to a point where can get him active, I would be excited to watch that. I really would."

Gabe Davis (13)
Sep 24, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) scores a touchdown against the Washington Commanders / Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Realistically, it's beginning to sound like Davis is still multiple weeks away from dressing on gameday, especially considering he did not participate in training camp this past summer.

"He's still working through it," said Beane. "We got to make sure he, it's new from running in a pool, running on the field, to actually suiting up, cutting, DBs pushing on you, all that stuff. So, we're still working that out."

While the Bills were unable to complete a trade deadline deal for a wide receiver reinforcement, there's no reason why Davis can't fill that role in due time. Prior to a disappointing season in Jacksonville, Davis averaged 6.7 touchdown receptions per regular season over four years with Buffalo.

The Bills visit the Dolphins on November 9 at 1 p.m. ET.

Gabe Davis (13)
Dec 23, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) catches a 57-yard touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Chargers / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

