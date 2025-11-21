Bills Central

Expert opinion as Josh Allen dismisses injury concerns after Texans batter Bills' QB

The Buffalo Bills' quarterback suffered multiple injury scares on Thursday Night Football as he fought through a 23-19 loss

Ralph Ventre

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (39) sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the second half at NRG Stadium.
Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (39) sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the second half at NRG Stadium. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

It was a moment when the entire Buffalo Bills' organization and fans everywhere held their collective breath.

It was a 3rd-and-6 for the Bills' offense late in the first quarter when Houston Texans' Will Anderson crushed a scrambling Josh Allen from behind. After being driven to the turf, and landing hard on the left shoulder/arm, the Bills' star quarterback began kicking his legs in pain.

Thankfully, it was only temporary. Allen was able to get off the field under his own power and sat right down on the bench, not even bothering to visit the blue medical evaluation tent.

Josh Allen sacked
Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the first half at NRG Stadium. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

"I'm okay. I'll be alright," said Allen after the 23-19 loss. "Just the left shoulder, landed on it, went a little numb on me. We're good."

After watching video, Dr. David Chao speculated that turf burn could have played a factor in Allen's painful reaction.

"I do think, it could have been wind, but in the end I think it was abrasion, which can hurt a lot. Turf burn on his left elbow. Those can hurt. Obviously, the reaction, he's kicking his legs around, but I think he is fine," said Chao, who uses his 17 years of experience as San Diego Chargers' team physician to diagnose football injuries on his SIC Score website.

The Texans' defensive front caused a lot of hurt for Allen throughout the entire night. They sacked him eight times and registered 12 hits, harassing him for 60 minutes.

RELATED: Ex-Bills' personnel director says 'just cut Keon Coleman'

Next Gen Stats offered perspective on just how heavily the Texans pressured Allen.

"Josh Allen ran the 3rd-most yards by distance from snap to whistle (882.2 yards) among Bills offensive players behind only TE Dawson Knox (1184.9) and WR Khalil Shakir (960 yards) in the Bills' loss tonight against the Texans," said the analytics entity on X.

On the Bills' final possession, Allen was sacked again on 3rd-and-20, creating another injury scare with the quarterback repeatedly shaking out his right arm.

MORE: Josh Allen explains viral 'What are we doing?' moment in Bills' loss to Texans

It likely wasn't anything more than nerve aggravation, considering he accurately completed a hook and ladder throw on the ensuing snap and proceeded to finish the game without issue.

Even though Allen apparently survived the beating intact, the Bills were playing with fire on Thursday night in Houston.

Josh Allen sacked
Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Tim Settle Jr. (98) sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the second half at NRG Stadium / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.