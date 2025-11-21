Expert opinion as Josh Allen dismisses injury concerns after Texans batter Bills' QB
It was a moment when the entire Buffalo Bills' organization and fans everywhere held their collective breath.
It was a 3rd-and-6 for the Bills' offense late in the first quarter when Houston Texans' Will Anderson crushed a scrambling Josh Allen from behind. After being driven to the turf, and landing hard on the left shoulder/arm, the Bills' star quarterback began kicking his legs in pain.
Thankfully, it was only temporary. Allen was able to get off the field under his own power and sat right down on the bench, not even bothering to visit the blue medical evaluation tent.
"I'm okay. I'll be alright," said Allen after the 23-19 loss. "Just the left shoulder, landed on it, went a little numb on me. We're good."
After watching video, Dr. David Chao speculated that turf burn could have played a factor in Allen's painful reaction.
"I do think, it could have been wind, but in the end I think it was abrasion, which can hurt a lot. Turf burn on his left elbow. Those can hurt. Obviously, the reaction, he's kicking his legs around, but I think he is fine," said Chao, who uses his 17 years of experience as San Diego Chargers' team physician to diagnose football injuries on his SIC Score website.
The Texans' defensive front caused a lot of hurt for Allen throughout the entire night. They sacked him eight times and registered 12 hits, harassing him for 60 minutes.
Next Gen Stats offered perspective on just how heavily the Texans pressured Allen.
"Josh Allen ran the 3rd-most yards by distance from snap to whistle (882.2 yards) among Bills offensive players behind only TE Dawson Knox (1184.9) and WR Khalil Shakir (960 yards) in the Bills' loss tonight against the Texans," said the analytics entity on X.
On the Bills' final possession, Allen was sacked again on 3rd-and-20, creating another injury scare with the quarterback repeatedly shaking out his right arm.
It likely wasn't anything more than nerve aggravation, considering he accurately completed a hook and ladder throw on the ensuing snap and proceeded to finish the game without issue.
Even though Allen apparently survived the beating intact, the Bills were playing with fire on Thursday night in Houston.
