Steelers 'anticipate' 4x NFL MVP will be ready for Bills despite broken wrist

The Buffalo Bills will play their second consecutive road game in Week 13, and they won't have the luxury of facing a backup quarterback this time around.

The Pittsburgh Steelers held quarterback Aaron Rodgers out of their November 23 game due to a broken left wrist (non-throwing hand), but head coach Mike Tomlinson provided an update following the 31-28 road loss to the Chicago Bears.

"I anticipate him being ready for next week," said Tomlin. "It was a prudent decision to make. Certainly, it wasn't a fluid week for him. It was a fluid week for Mason in terms of reps and so forth. I think it will be in our rearview as we move forward. I'm hopeful of that."

MORE: Expert opinion as Josh Allen dismisses injury concerns after Texans batter Bills' QB

While the four-time NFL MVP watched from the sidelines, backup Mason Rudolph went 24-of-31 passing for 171 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Bills' fans may remember Rudolph as Pittsburgh's starting quarterback for the 2023 wildcard game at Highmark Stadium.

Jan 15, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) looks to throw the ball in the second half against the Buffalo Bills | Kirby Leei-Imagn Images

On Thursday, Buffalo had its struggles with CJ Stround's replacement. The Bills let Texans' backup Davis Mills throw for two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Notably, Mills picked Buffalo's defense apart on the final possession of the first half, leading a touchdown drive in the two-minute offense. He completed five passes for 75 yards, capped by an eight-yard scoring strike to Jayden Higgins, on the important drive that helped Houston post a 23-19 victory.

RELATED: Bills' latest defensive injury likely 'not long term' for team captain

As for the November 30 matchup against the Steelers, the Bills are in line to face a familiar four-time NFL MVP. In 2024 with the New York Jets, Rodgers lost both of his starts against Buffalo.

Through 10 games this season, the soon-to-be 42-year-old Rodgers has completed 66.4 percent of passes for 1,916 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) passes the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —