Patriots Mike Vrabel Bullies Bills Joe Brady at NFL League Meetings

The New England Patriots overtook the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East this past season, and it seems as if Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel wants to remind the Bills of that fact.

At the NFL’s League Meetings, Vrabel bullied the Bills’ first-year head coach, according to reports of a childish action that occurred after Vrabel was finished speaking with the reporters.

According to Syracuse.com’s Matt Parrino, Vrabel made his way over to the Bills’ table at the AFC Coaches’ Breakfast and proceeded to show Brady who’s boss.

“Funny moment at the end of Joe Brady’s round table interview at the AFC coaches breakfast,” wrote Parrino in a post to his X account. “Patriots coach Mike Vrabel wrapped up at the same time and walked over to Brady’s table, picked up his name placard, crumbled it up, and tossed it back on the table.”

Quite the display of superiority from Vrabel, who may be trying to get his and Brady’s dynamic as rival head coaches off to a one-sided start.

Old vs. new

Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Vrabel is a veteran head coach, having spent six seasons leading the Tennessee Titans before taking over the Patriots’ organization in 2025. His career regular-season record sits at 68-48 after he guided New England to the Super Bowl this past season.

Meanwhile, Brady is a neophyte in his role, as he will begin his inaugural campaign as the Bills’ head coach when the team opens its offseason program on Apr. 7. As the first-year HC attempts to plant his flag, Vrabel will hope to further his position as the new king of the AFC East jungle.

After the Bills fired Sean McDermott, Vrabel became the most experienced head coach in the division and reminded everyone of that fact with his gesture at the league meetings.

Battle for supremacy

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel runs on the field after the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Bills missed out on their sixth straight division title after finishing behind the Patriots a season ago. Buffalo and New England split their two divisional matchups during the regular season before the Patriots benefited from an easy postseason road en route to Super Bowl LX.

Quarterbacks Josh Allen and Drake Maye jockeyed for position in the race for the 2025 MVP award, which was eventually awarded to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who edged Maye in the final vote.

With Vrabel and Brady on the sideline, along with Allen and Maye on the field, the Bills-Patriots rivalry is going to heat up in the years to come.

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