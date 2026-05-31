Buffalo Bills' Predicted Breakout Star Is Exactly What the Offense Needs

For the past two seasons, the Buffalo Bills have had the same five starters on the offensive line. That won't be the case in 2026 with David Edwards leaving in free agency.

His exit leaves the left guard spot up for grabs and there are two players vying for the position. Alec Anderson was an undrafted free agent signing out of UCLA in 2022 and was initially a member of their practice squad. He made his regular season debut in 2024, and has now appeared in all 34 games the past two years with six starts.

Anderson has primarily played tackle, but the Bills got a glimpse of what he can do at guard as he started in Week 18 against the New York Jets. Anderson had a strong overall grade from PFF in that start, earning a 75.7 although his elite run-blocking grade (80.0) helped make up for his subpar pass-protection (29.4).

After his contract expired, the Bills brought Anderson back on a one-year deal, something Bills On SI's Ralph Ventre called an underrated move. He's arguably the favorite for Edwards' old job and PFSN's Jacob Infante clearly believes he will take over as he named Anderson as the top breakout candidate for Buffalo this season.

Alec Anderson has tough competition on his hands

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson enters the field before a game against the New York Jets. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Anderson's work as a run-blocker gives the team hope that he can hold down the job, but they also wisely added insurance with the signing of Austin Corbett. A former second-round pick for the Cleveland Browns, Corbett didn't last long at his first stop, but found his footing with the Los Angeles Rams.

He helped them win the Super Bowl following the 2021 season, starting at guard for the championship team. He then signed a three-year, $26.25 million deal with the Carolina Panthers, where he moved to center.

Corbett has developed into a legit starter, earning a 67.8 from PFF in 2025 while proven to be capable in both pass protection and run blocking. Injuries have been his primary concern, but if he can stay healthy, Corbett will make it tough for Anderson to win the job, which could be a good thing since it should light a fire under the younger Anderson.

Buffalo Bills following a familiar formula with Alec Anderson

Buffalo Bills guard David Edwards against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Bills know the path Anderson has taken can lead to success, because they have seen it pan out recently. In 2023, they signed Edwards away from the Rams and he spent his first season with the team as a reserve, playing in all 17 games.

Edwards took snaps on special teams while also playing in formations with six offensive linemen. He then took over as the starter in 2024 and became one of their more consistent players. Anderson has spent the past two seasons in the same role Edwards occupied in 2023 and now hopes to find similar success as a starter.