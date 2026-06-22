Bills' New Defensive Scheme Activating Greg Rousseau's Alter Ego 'Groot'

Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Gregory Rousseau has been a steady, yet not flashy player for the team since being drafted by general manager Brandon Beane five years ago.

But, despite not producing gaudy numbers during his first few seasons in the league, the former 30th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft was awarded for his consistent presence along Buffalo's defensive line last offseason when he inked a four-year, $80 million extension with the club in March that included $54 million in guarantees moving forward.

“It’s been a special place ever since they picked me in 2021. [Brandon] Beane — just the trust that he’s put in me . . . and rewarding me with this, I mean, it just means the world to me.

“And, I’m just ready to go out there and just keep on putting it all on the line for my teammates, and just try to win as many games as possible and be the best player I can be and get to that next level,” Bills outside linebacker Gregory Rousseau said to reporters in March 2025 shortly after signing the new deal with the team.

Former University of Miami EDGE defender Gregory Rousseau (center) walks across the stage at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, while greeting fans after being selected by the Buffalo Bills with the 30th overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on April 29, 2021. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“My heart’s been here—you know what I’m saying—since 2021. And, I didn’t really want to go anywhere else. So, I mean, we have a lot of great guys on our team—our defense, our d-line—we’re real tight.

“I’m just excited to get back . . . it’s a blessing to be around guys like that, and it’s not like that everywhere.”

The deal, while not quite on par with some of the other contracts handed out in the league to players like Nick Bosa, T.J. Watt, or Myles Garrett in recent years, was a reassurance that the Bills believed in the former Hurricane enough to put their trust in him for the foreseeable future.

That was under McDermott’s watch, though.

Buffalo Bills EDGE defender Gregory Rousseau (50) sacks Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the second quarter in last season's AFC wild card round on Sunday, January 11, 2026, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rousseau looking to remain relevant with new coachng staff

Now, with a new regime in town in Orchard Park, New York, under first-time head coach Joe Brady and new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, just how much trust does there actually exist from Rousseau’s recently appointed bosses toward the 6-foot-6, 266-pound EDGE defender?

Are they banking on him becoming a game-wrecker in Western New York this season and beyond?

That could be the case.

During the interview process Leonhard could’ve conceivably pitched the idea this winter to Beane and Brady that Buffalo’s former top pick could function like a player such as Nick Herbig or Andrew Van Ginkel in his system.

Both Herbig and Van Ginkel dominated at outside linebacker during their time under Leonhard at different points while he was the defensive coordinator at the University of Wisconsin from 2016 to 2022, and they’ve done so now in the NFL, as well.

Former University of Wisconsin Badgers head coach/defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard reacts to a call during the fourth quarter of a Big Ten conference football game between Wisconsin and the Purdue Boilermakers at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin, on October 22, 2022. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The two players—like Rousseau—have also recently re-signed with their respective teams for rather large chunks of money, with Herbig doing so in early June on a four-year, $100 million extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers, which is the franchise that drafted the former terrorizing Badger in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

However, the Bills did bring in former Miami Dolphins veteran outside linebacker Bradley Chubb during free agency this spring, and the team also drafted former Clemson University standout EDGE defender T.J. Parker with the 35th overall pick in this year’s draft—the team’s first pick—so, who knows?

Maybe Brady and Leonhard’s confidence regarding Rousseau is more like cautious optimism instead of full-fledged sanguinity.

After the selection of Parker, and the way that he’s presented himself to coaches and teammates during OTAs, it wouldn’t be too shocking.

“(T.J.’s) a dog, man. The way he’s come out here and work—he’s super professional—(and a) straight-up hard worker,” Rousseau said to reporters following a recent OTA practice on June 10 at One Bills Drive.

Buffalo Bills rookie outside linebacker T.J. Parker (99) runs a drill during the team's recent mandatory veteran minicamp on June 9, 2026. Teammate Ed Oliver recently revealed that Parker appears like he might be a "cheat code" for the Bills on defense this upcoming season in Western New York. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

“It’s like he’s been in the league for a couple years, even though he’s a rookie, so it’s going to be fun to watch him play this year.”

Buffalo's former first-rounder isn't listening to any outside noise

However, regardless of the new coaching staff’s opinion of Parker compared to anyone else, Rousseau doesn’t have time to pay too much attention to the chatter: good or bad.

There are tasks to be done in order to put his best foot forward on the field in Leonhard’s new system this season.

The potential to be more potent off the edge is there.

Despite all of the new additions—don’t forget about the giant on the gridiron that some call Groot.

The Coconut Creek, Florida, native has 36 sacks in the regular season and playoffs combined in his first five years for Buffalo, which includes eight in total from last season, and that doesn’t even count the sacks nearly made from the former first-rounder.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Gregory Rousseau (50) during the second half of an NFL game between the Chiefs and Bills at the old Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on November 2, 2025. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

There have been plenty of near quarterback takedowns . . . but the key word is “near.”

That’s seemingly what has always been missing from Rousseau’s game. It’s as if there’s more waiting to be unleashed.

And, Leonhard just might be the one to do that for Rousseau.

But, the process of how it all unfolds will be a story that’s written down the road in the regular season.

For now, the sixth-year veteran has simply kept his head down this spring just like the rest of his teammates have—new and old—in order to make the transition at training camp as smooth as possible.

Soon, it will be time to show off all of the work that has gone on behind the scenes since the team reconvened at One Bills Drive in April.

Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Greg Rousseau (15) runs a pass-rushing drill during the team's recent mandatory veteran minicamp on June 9, 2026, in Orchard Park, New York. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

“Everybody’s just trying to get the new scheme down . . . and also just build that camaraderie and that ‘glue’ that we’re going to need for the season. And, when it comes to the weight room, (we’re) just in there just getting strong, fast, and just pushing ourselves,” Rousseau said in a recent interview on the Cover 1 Film Room with founder Erik Turner in early May.

“But, also (we’re) doing it in a team setting to where you got that connection—when you get into training camp (and) when you get into the season—you’ve been through it, you’ve done the hard stuff with the guys, and it’s not nothing new: you’ve already faced adversity, whether it was in conditioning or whatever it was back in OTAs.

“I mean, that stuff is really important. So, I know a lot of us take pride in showing up and getting to work here at this time of year.”

Rousseau isn't ready to relinquish spot as Buffalo's top pass-rush option

Rousseau had 54 total tackles, a conference-leading 19.5 tackles for loss, and 15.5 sacks as a redshirt freshman with Miami en route to earning First-Team All-ACC and ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2019—making him just the second Hurricane ever to achieve those honors at the time—so he’s more than capable of creating chaos in the opposing backfield.

Those game-breaking plays, which happened so often as a 19-year-old sensation in college down in the Sunshine State, have just been too few and far between in the professional ranks in Western New York so far.

The historic Hurricane was supposed to be tailor-made for former head coach Sean McDermott’s 4-3 base defensive scheme.

Former Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) is chased down and sacked by former Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Gregory Rousseau (15) during the first quarter of a collegiate football game between the Panthers and Hurricanes at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on October 26, 2019. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

So, why haven’t the splash plays come more often during his first five seasons?

It’s not an outlandish question. There’s validity to it.

For most of his time with Buffalo, it has felt like pulling teeth, so to speak, when the team has asked to get a game-altering play from Rousseau in the most critical of moments, specifically in January.

And, the sacks he has produced seem to come in short spurts: not necessarily at crucial cross-sections of a game.

The one-time Champagnat Catholic School standout has been one of the better run defenders in the league so far during his professional tenure, which was evidenced by his Pro Football Focus run-defense grade of 83.0 in 2025—good for second in the NFL according to the site’s rankings—but he’s also failed to tally more than eight sacks in a single regular season so far in his NFL career, as well.

It’s not hard to see.

Since entering the league, there hasn’t exactly been a bountiful amount of sacks in Buffalo coming from Rousseau, who opted out of the 2020 collegiate season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the somewhat lack of production in that critical category isn’t due to being surrounded by a lack of talent.

Buffalo Bills EDGE defender Gregory Rousseau (right) talks with former Bills outside linebacker Von Miller (left) between practice reps at the team's training camp practice held at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. | Shawn Dowd / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rousseau’s line up opposite of players like Joey Bosa, Leonard Floyd, and future Hall-of-Famer Von Miller during his time with the Bills, as well as former 2020 second-round pick A.J. Epenesa, but the big-time plays just haven’t been there for the long-limbed defender, even if he has had quality statistics in terms of quarterback pressures: like the 55 total pressures and 32 quarterback hurries he had in 2025 according to PFF’s database.

As the saying goes, though, “something’s gotta give” . . . right?

New scheme, new Rousseau in Western New York in 2026?

One would think, but now with the team switching to a 3-4 defense under Leonhard in 2026, some analysts question whether or not the scheme is even a fit for Rousseau at all, especially considering that the team plans to keep him mostly at outside linebacker moving forward instead of further in along the defensive line.

The pressure appears to be there: no doubt.

But, Rousseau isn’t planning to succumb to that apparent pressure to produce in Year Six. Instead, he's planning to supply plenty of it to opposing quarterbacks . . . and finishing when the opportunity presents itself.

And, in order to successfully accomplish that goal, he’s relying on any and all resources available to him this offseason so that he can fly around at full force as soon as the pads are popping in "live" action at training camp in a little more than a month.

The veterans are slated to report in Pittsford, New York, for July 28. It won't be long after that date that the players will be sporting some extra equipment.

Rousseau will be ready.

“I feel like we’re going to feed off each other. And, I’ve been watching a lot of Denver (tape),” Rousseau continued in his interview on the Cover 1 Film Room.

“So, I mean, just seeing what they did and being able to watch that—I can envision our defense—you know what I’m saying? Just having that same mindset of keeping things bottled up inside, and stuffing up the run, and having more opportunities to get those second-and-longs, and those third-and-longs.”

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) tosses the ball for an incompletion while being chased by Buffalo Bills EDGE defender Greg Rousseau (50) during the second half of an AFC divisional round matchup between the Broncos and Bills at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, on January 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yeah. It's no secret.

2026 is going to be a big year for a lot of players and coaches in Buffalo, and Rousseau is no different.

Heck, if the Bills are going to have the type of defensive turnaround they hope for next season, then he might even be at the forefront of that laundry list of names.

But, he isn’t backing away from the load being laid upon him.

The massive outside linebacker has broad enough shoulders to bear it, and he’s seen past leaders on the team—who aren’t nearly as big as him in terms of stature—carry that same weight before him.

Take the recent charity softball game that he held in Rochester, New York, on June 7, for instance.

The game, which benefited the Rousseau Family Foundation, was a continuation of former teammate Micah Hyde’s event.

It had been running for many years in the Western New York area under Hyde’s watch.

Former Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde speaks at a press conference following the conclusion of a 2024 AFC wild-card game at the old Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on January 15, 2024. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

However, it's now Rousseau’s turn to step up—both on the field and off it—and take control of the reins.

After all, he’s one of the longest-tenured players on the team, not just on the defense, and that isn't a feat to take lightly in today's NFL landscape. In fact, the same cannot be said for every player from his draft class . . . especially not the ones at his position.

Despite changes around him, Rousseau plans to make it work where it all started

Other top EDGE rushers from the 2021 NFL Draft, like Odafe Oweh and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, who were selected with each of the two picks behind Rousseau that year, are no longer with their original respective teams.

Oweh, despite signing a lucrative deal this offseason with the Washington Commanders, is now with his third NFL franchise since being drafted, and Tryon-Shoyinka is no longer in the league after he recently retired.

But, at 26 years old, Rousseau is still building his NFL legacy right where it all began: Buffalo.

And, the former 2021 first-round pick appears better suited than ever to utilize all that he’s learned and observed over the years from players like Hyde, and put them into action . . . with his own little twist, of course.

“Watching (Micah) from a distance and seeing the way—when he was playing—how he would take care of his body, the way he approached the game, the level of focus, and all that: the elite preparation just when it comes to football (is inspiring),” Rousseau recently said in an interview on Inside the Charge with Bills team reporter Maddy Glab on June 15.

“Also, off the field, throwing things like (the softball game) and including your team—getting everyone involved—getting out in the community and being able to help people out (is huge).”

With that in mind, he’ll be looking to prove that the increased uptick in leadership off the field this offseason will lead to added production on the field in Buffalo’s new defensive system this year.

And, he’s out to prove that the new “twist” to Buffalo’s defense under Jim Leonhard won’t be much of a bother for him when the pads start thumping this summer at St. John Fisher University.

Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Gregory Rousseau (15) runs a drill during the team's veteran mandatory minicamp on June 9, 2026. The Bills' veterans are due to report to training camp on July 28 at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, next month. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Rousseau has taken care of things off the field this spring.

Now, it’s time to take care of business on the field this summer, fall, and winter.

Bills, Rousseau turning the page toward training camp in July

And, fans might notice that “Groot” will be donning a new jersey number this year—No. 15—when he first steps foot onto the grass at the practice facilities for training camp at the end of July.

Except, it’s not really new.

He wore the number when dominating down in Miami with the Hurricanes back as a young redshirt freshman.

So, maybe turning back the clock for Rousseau, in a way, will help him and the Bills move forward—and further—into the playoffs this season.

Maybe.

Buffalo Bills EDGE defender Greg Rousseau (50) extends his arms out in order to bring down New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) for the sack during the first half of an AFC East matchup between the Bills and Patriots at the old Highmark Stadium on Sunday Night Football in Orchard Park, New York, on October 5. 2025. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Oh, and don’t worry about the position change.

It’s true that Rousseau is a former high school defensive end, but he was also a former standout at safety and wide receiver during his high school days, as well.

Don’t dare question his foot speed or coverage ability at outside linebacker simply because of his size or what some analysts say his supposed strengths are.

Rousseau has the chops to do it all in Leonhard’s scheme this season: just watch and see.

“I feel like I’ll be a wrecking ball because (this system) is aggressive, you know? Just the whole entire orientation of it—the vibe—it’s like we’re really playing offense on defense,” Rousseau added in his interview with Maddy Glab.

Buffalo Bills EDGE defender Greg Rousseau (50) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the second quarter of an NFL game between the Bills and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on November 26, 2023. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

“I feel like it’s going to be a really fun year for us and, obviously, we’ve still got a lot of work to put in . . . everybody’s got to have a productive summer and keep putting in the work, and come back for training camp ready to go.

“And, keep on also building our bond. So—yeah—I’m super excited.”

Undoubtedly, Bills Mafia is, too, Greg. They'll be patiently, or rather not so patiently, waiting for July.