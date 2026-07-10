Bills Running Backs on the Roster Bubble vs. Roster Locks

Time is ticking away until the start of Buffalo Bills training camp, where several positional battles will be fought across the team’s depth chart.

With that said, one of the positions that is all but set in stone entering camp is running back, where James Cook is fresh off one of the most prolific rushing performances in Bills history. Cook was the NFL rushing champion in 2025 and is joined by his trusty sidekicks, Ty Johnson and Ray Davis, who are slated to complete the team’s trio of ball carriers during the upcoming campaign.

Barring an injury, all three players’ position on the roster is guaranteed. Cook led the league with 1,621 yards, while Johnson performed well in his role as the team’s third-down back and Davis provided value on special teams, as he was named a first-team All-Pro kick returner after averaging 30.4 yards per kick return. Davis has already expressed his desire for an increased role in 2026.

Beyond that threatening threesome of roster locks, are there any other running backs that could crack the 53-man roster on cutdown day, scheduled for Aug. 30? A couple of players stand out as potential options in a different role than that of the aforementioned names, placing them squarely on the roster bubble.

Fullback could shift the Bills’ roster dynamic

Philadelphia Eagles fullback Ben VanSumeren (43) before action against the Cincinnati Bengals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bills have two fullbacks currently on their 91-man roster, which includes international pathway player Travis Clayton as its extra member. Veteran Ben VanSumeren and undrafted rookie Jackson Acker are each vying for the opportunity to replace former Buffalo standout Reggie Gilliam, who agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal with the rival New England Patriots on March 9.

Gilliam was a key piece for the Bills, particularly on special teams, playing over 75% of the team’s STs snaps each of the past five years.

VanSumeren is entering his fourth year in the NFL after having his 2025 campaign ended due to a knee injury sustained on the opening kickoff of the Philadelphia Eagles’ matchup against the Dallas Cowboys which kicked off the regular season. He’s a former linebacker who is hoping to complete his first full season at the fullback position as Gilliam’s replacement. Before his injury-plagued campaign, VanSumeren had played 74% or more of the Eagles’ special teams snaps over the previous two years.

Standing in his way is Acker, who was signed along with 11 other undrafted free agents on May 8. He previously spent five seasons with the University of Wisconsin, where he served as somewhat of a dual threat. Over the past three years, the 6-foot-1, 229-pounder recorded 88 carries, totaling 381 yards and two touchdowns, and also hauled in 32 receptions for 203 yards and a couple of touchdowns through the air. Acker also has plenty of experience as a special teams contributor dating back to his college years.

It will be interesting to see which player, if either, makes it out of training camp alive. First-year head coach Joe Brady has acknowledged the benefits of the Bills keeping a fullback when things are all said and done this summer. Still, he has yet to fully commit to that, leaving VanSumeren and Acker’s status up in the air along with a few others who may be better suited for the team’s practice squad.

Other Bills running backs on the roster bubble include Frank Gore Jr.

Chicago Bears running back Ian Wheeler (33) runs with the ball during training camp at Halas Hall. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A fan favorite is once again unlikely to crack the 53-man roster out of training camp, as Frank Gore Jr. has a long way to go if he hopes to beat out Johnson or Davis for a reserve role. It’s highly unlikely Gore Jr. could do enough during camp to force the Bills into keeping four non-fullbacks at the position.

Gore Jr. has not played in an NFL game since the Bills signed him as an undrafted free agent on April 27, 2024.

The only other running back on the Bills’ roster is veteran Ian Wheeler, who the Bills signed on June 18. Wheeler spent the 2025 campaign with the New Orleans Saints after being waived by the Chicago Bears at the end of training camp last season.