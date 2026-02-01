Soon-to-be father Josh Allen 'still sick to my stomach' on how it ended for Bills

Same, Josh. Same.

As much as the Buffalo Bills' season-ending overtime loss continues to sting the fanbase, the franchise quarterback feels it, too.

It hurts, and it's going to hurt for a while. After all, the Bills won't get the chance to play another meaningful game for seven full months.

"There's just so many elements that come into play, but just trying to take it one day at a time. But I'd be lying to you if I didn't say I'm still sick to my stomach about how the season ended," said Allen.

Facing a next-score-wins situation in overtime against the Denver Broncos, the 29-year-old Allen needed to get the Bills three more points to extend the season. After taking the ball away on the Brandon Cooks catch-turned-interception, which was Allen's fourth turnover of the game, the Broncos drove down for the winning field goal.

"Again, we live in reality, and it is what it is now, and we have to come to grips with that," said Allen. "I feel like as days go by, I become more in touch with reality, and again, just trying to do whatever it takes to, one, move forward, but two, to understand how to get past, what we're trying to get past. Obviously, we want to win a Super Bowl here."

Allen's physical sacrifices

There's no questioning Allen's willingness to lay it all on the line with the intention of capturing the franchise's first Lombardi trophy.

Heading into the 33-30 season-ending loss, Allen was on the injury report with finger, knee and foot issues. After playing through a broken bone in his foot, the five-time NFL MVP finalist underwent a surgical procedure this past Monday in Alabama.

"You just talk about toughness and what 17 brings," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane. "We know he's a great player, but if you're a teammate of his, knowing what he was out there doing and playing on, how could you ever not go out there yourself and lay it on the line. He's a warrior. I'm appreciative of what he played through this past season."

Busy offseason ahead

In addition to recovering from surgery, and becoming acclimated with the new program being installed at One Bills Drive, Allen is anticipating the birth of his first child this offseason. Wife Hailee Steinfeld, who is showing a baby bump, made her pregnancy public this past December.

"I'm very much looking forward to that with my wife, of becoming a dad. It's something that I will take with great pride," said Allen. "We're going to have to figure things out on the go, just like anything else. But this is the most important thing I'll ever be in my life is being a dad."

