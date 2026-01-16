Bills’ QB Josh Allen making his mark historically in NFL postseason

With a win on Saturday afternoon in the Mile High City, the Buffalo Bills will advance to the AFC Championship Game for the second consecutive year and the third time in six seasons.

Last week, Sean McDermott’s rallied from a 24-20 fourth-quarter deficit to outlast the Jaguars at Jacksonville, 27-24.

The Bills now take on the AFC’s top seed in the Denver Broncos. It’s the second consecutive playoff clash between the clubs, with McDermott’s squad coming away with a 31-7 home triumph in the wild card round.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen eyes how the Denver Broncos are lined up as he calls the play at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In last Sunday’s three-point win over the AFC South champions, Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen was the glue that kept the team together. He hit on 80.0 percent of his passes (28-of-35) for 273 yards and one score, plus ran for 33 yards and two touchdowns on 11 attempts.

More times than not, Allen has excelled in the playoffs. In 14 contests, hit on 66.7 percent of his throws for 3,632 yards and 26 TDs, with only four interceptions. He’s run for nine touchdowns, gaining 701 yards on the ground, and has committed only six turnovers in those 14 contests.

That touchdown pass total and rushing TD number puts the eight-year pro in some impressive company. Allen’s 26 scoring tosses are tied with Joe Flacco for 14th in NFL postseason annals. That’s a long ways away from all-time leader Tom Brady (88). However, four more touchdown tosses would make him only the 12th player to reach the 30 TD pass mark in postseason history.

Jan 30, 1994; Atlanta, GA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Dallas Cowboys running back (22) EMMITT SMITH in action against the Buffalo Bills during Super Bowl XXVIII at the Georgia Dome. Smith was named the games most valuable player rushing for 132 yards on 30 carries and 2 touchdowns. | Tony Tomsic-Imagn Images

But wait, there’s more. Allen is also tied for 10th all-time in postseason rushing touchdowns (9). The all-time record belongs to Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith (19).

Of course, moving up both lists doesn’t figure to be easy this Saturday against Sean Payton’s team. The Broncos have allowed the third-fewest points (311) in the league, and Denver has given up only 29 offensive touchdowns in 17 outings.

