Bills' players secure another NFL Playoffs cash bonus by winning in Jacksonville

It's another perk of playing playoff-caliber football.

The Buffalo Bills are making their seventh straight postseason appearance, meaning players and others throughout the entire organization receive playoff bonuses that grow each succeeding round.

In figures set by the Collective Bargaining Agreement, making a wild-card round appearance earned $53,500 for each player on the Bills' roster. Despite the 27-24 loss to Buffalo on January 11, the Jacksonville Jaguars' players earned $58,500 apiece.

The three AFC wild-card round home teams, all of whom are division winners, are awarded an extra $5,000 for each roster member. Meanwhile, the No. 1 seed Denver Broncos received the same $53,500 apiece as the Bills despite enjoying the week off.

MORE: Ex-NFL team doctor says Josh Allen 'hurt, not injured' as Bills prepare for Broncos

The Bills visit the Broncos for a divisional round matchup on January 17 with an additional $58,500 going to the players on both teams. Credit to Spotrac for providing the CBA analysis.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17), right, celebrates his touchdown with teammate tight end Dawson Knox (88) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

More earning potential

Winning matters even more during the playoffs with rising bonuses available in the championship round and subsequent Super Bowl.

This year, conference championship game participants will receive $81,000 per player.

Those who advance to Super Bowl LX are guaranteed $103,000 apiece with the prize increasing to $178,000 for the winners.

All figures are increase from last year's payouts, and the amounts will grow annually through the 2030 season, which marks the end of the current labor agreement.

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) after an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Back-to-back windfalls

It's been a profitable couple of weeks for multiple Bills' players who cashed in on contract incentives during the regular season finale followed by the wild-card round playoff bonus.

In the 35-8 win over the New York Jets on January 4, tight end Dawson Knox reached yards and touchdown incentives, running back Ty Johnson earned a touchdown bonus by scoring twice and cornerback Tre'Davious White locked up a snap percentage escalator.

Although it's multiple wins away, Bills' quarterback Josh Allen earns a $500,000 bonus if he plays 60 percent of snaps in the Super Bowl and the Bills win.

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson (26) carries the ball for a touchdown defended by New York Jets safety Keidron Smith (46) during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —