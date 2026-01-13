Bills respond to WR injuries by bringing back preseason star cut by Titans last month

Injuries forced the Buffalo Bills to add another wide receiver to the mix as preparations begin for their January 17 divisional round playoff game against the No. 1 seed Denver Broncos.

With wide receiver Gabe Davis landing on Injured Reserve after an ugly ACL tear this past Sunday, the Bills signed Kristian Wilkerson to their practice squad.

Wilkerson, who was on Buffalo's 90-man roster throughout training camp before spending the first weeks of the regular season on the practice squad, was most recently with the Tennessee Titans in a practice squad capacity.

He's eligible to be elevated for Saturday's playoff game in Denver although it's unlikely the Bills will call his number at this stage.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13), center, can’t haul in a reception against Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard (42), bottom, and linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (23), left, during the fourth quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Position group depletion continues

Davis was one of two Bills' wide receivers to leave the January 11 game due to injury in Jacksonville. Tyrell Shavers was temporarily sidelined due to a knee injury before returning to finish out the 27-24 road win over the Jaguars.

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Tyrell Shavers (14) makes a touchdown catch against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Benjamin Morrison (21) during the first half of the game at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Despite the fact that Shavers was able to return to the field last time out, there's no guarantee he'll be able to recover in time for Saturday. Running back Ty Johnson faced a similar situation after finishing the regular season finale against the New York Jets but not being available for the playoff opener.

With Shavers's availability in question, the Bills have three wide receivers available on the active 53-man roster — Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman and Brandin Cooks.

Buffalo has designated Curtis Samuel to return from Injured Reserve and could activate him prior to kickoff. Veteran Mecole Hardman is also an option as a practice squad call-up. For now, it appears Wilkerson is a familiar face who will provide an insurance policy.

Aug 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens (36) defends Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (82) during the second half at Soldier Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

More about Wilkerson

The 29-year-old Wilkerson initially signed with the Bills this past May after being released by the Las Vegas Raiders, whom he played five games for over the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

After the Tennessee Titans cut the undrafted rookie loose at the end of training camp in 2020, Wilkerson landed with the New England Patriots. He appeared in one game as a rookie. In 2021, he made three appearances, including a two-touchdown effort in Week 17 against the Jaguars.

The 6-foot-1 pass-catcher, who possesses special teams experience, popped on a multiple occasions this past summer. He made one 20+ yard reception in all three of the Bills' exhibition games.

Buffalo released Wilkerson from the practice squad on November 11, allowing him to spend four weeks with the Titans.

Aug 23, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (82) catches at the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

