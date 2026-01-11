Buffalo Bills possibilities for next playoff opponent in Divisional Round

Once again, the Buffalo Bills pulled off the improbable, outlasting the No. 3 Jacksonville Jaguars for their first road playoff win since the 1992 season.

Now, what’s next?

There are a few possibilities when it comes to the Bills’ next playoff opponent, but one of the teams remaining in the field is not among them.

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs to score a touchdown during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

What can happen

After the Jaguars’ elimination, five teams are left in the AFC playoff field — the No. 1 Denver Broncos, who have a first-round bye, the No. 2 New England Patriots and No. 7 Los Angeles Chargers, who play Sunday night, along with the No. 4 Pittsburgh Steelers and No. 5 Houston Texans, who will square off on Monday night.

At the conclusion of the two remaining AFC Wild-Card matchups, the Bills will know who they will take on in the Divisional Round. And it comes down to one matchup.

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome II (6) brings down Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) during the first quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Due to seeding, if the Patriots beat the Chargers, the Bills would head to Denver to take on the top-seeded Broncos as Buffalo would be the lowest-seeded team remaining in the AFC. If the Chargers beat the Patriots, the Bills would head to either Houston or Pittsburgh, depending on the outcome of their Wild-Card matchup, as LA would be the lowest seed left in the field, thus matching them up with top-seeded Denver.

There is no situation in which the Bills will play the Patriots in the Divisional Round.

So, all eyes will be on New England on Sunday, followed by Pittsburgh on Monday, to see which team the Bills will battle next for an opportunity to advance to their second consecutive AFC title game.

