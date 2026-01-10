Ed Oliver's return 'not out of question' for possible Bills' Divisional Round matchup

After offering a vague update on Ed Oliver’s injury status on Wednesday, Sean McDermott was a bit more illuminating when discussing the star defensive tackle on Friday afternoon.

Early in the week, McDermott did not provide any timeline for Oliver’s return from bicep and knee injuries that have left him on Injured Reserve since Oct. 28. But with just two days before the Buffalo Bills' Wild-Card matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Bills’ head coach left a bit more room for optimism.

What he said

McDermott was asked by a reporter if Buffalo was “leaving the light on” for Oliver to return to practice if the Bills were to advance past the Jaguars.

The Bills’ head coach replied, “I would say potentially, but I don’t want to commit to it yet.”

He also discussed why he has yet to provide a specific target for Oliver’s return.

“There’s just a lot of things that need to happen between now and then," McDermott said. "And to be honest with you, I’m not up to speed on all what those boxes are that need to get checked, but there’s a number of them. So, that’s not out of the question. I think the best thing to say is we’ll see.”

Big boost

Oliver’s addition would serve as a significant boon for a Buffalo run defense and pass rush that has missed his services dearly during his two extended absences this season. He first sustained an ankle injury following Buffalo’s Week 1 win over the Baltimore Ravens, which kept him out the next four games, followed by the bicep injury that has left him sidelined since Week 8. Then, while rehabbing, he underwent a medical procedure to repair a knee ailment.

