Intriguing matchup would earn Buffalo Bills one more game at Highmark Stadium

The Buffalo Bills' send off of Highmark Stadium was a perfect celebration for a building that has gathered so many great memories over the years.

The organization did an incredible job, and the fans’ participation was also felt throughout the afternoon.

With that said, as flawlessly as things went this past Sunday, what if I told you there was a chance for one last game inside the hallowed walls at One Bills Drive?

The Buffalo Bills set off fireworks after the Bills last home game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 4, 2026. On the jumbotrons a message thanked Bills Mafia. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Final opportunity

The Bills’ Week 18 win was very likely the last-ever contest played at the stadium before the team moves to its new home across the street. With the Bills entering the playoffs as a wild-card team after failing to capture their sixth consecutive AFC East title, they will be forced to head on the road for at least their first two postseason games.

However, there is a possible matchup far down the road that would produce one final opportunity for the team and fans alike before Highmark Stadium officially closes its doors.

Bills fans hold up signs celebrating the team and the stadium during the first half of their game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the No. 6 seed Bills and No. 7 seed Los Angeles Chargers each advance to the AFC title game, that would set up one more home game for the Bills before the 2025 campaign is through. The Bills will head on the road to take on the No. 3 seed Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round, while the Chargers face off with the No. 2 seed New England Patriots.

While the likelihood of a No. 6 and No. 7 seed advancing to the conference championship game is slim, Buffalo and Los Angeles both come equipped with high-caliber quarterbacks, which should give each team a chance to advance.

The Bills will face off with the Jaguars on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Jacksonville with a trip to the Divisional Round on the line. The Bills have advanced past the Wild Card round in each of the past five seasons and are coming off a trip to the conferene title game a year ago.

Bills fans stay in the stands and cheer following the Bills win over the Jets, 35-8, in their last regular season game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

