NFL features Bills in traditional playoff time slot for Wild Card Weekend
Nothing says NFL tradition quite like one o'clock on Sunday afternoon.
It's the one time slot that has withstood the test of time, and the Buffalo Bills will occupy it for the second year in a row on Wild Card Weekend.
As the No. 6 seed in the AFC Playoffs, the Bills will visit the AFC South champion Jacksonville Jaguars for 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday, January 11. CBS will carry the action live with Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson on the call.
It's the fourth year in a row that Buffalo has been assigned this start time for its postseason opener.
Last year, Buffalo hosted the Denver Broncos in the 1 p.m. window on Wild Card Sunday, posting a 31-7 victory. In 2023, the Bills were scheduled to host the Pittsburgh Steelers in that same time slot, but snow postponed kickoff until the following Monday afternoon.
Buffalo topped the Miami Dolphins, 34-31, in the 2022 AFC Wild Card Round in the early Sunday time slot. The Bills have won their last first opening round playoff games, but all five have been at home in Orchard Park. This time, they'll have to do it on the road.
Buffalo entered Week 18 as the No. 7 seed, and proceeded to overtake the Los Angeles Chargers for the No. 6 spot by virtue of Sunday's results. The Bills posted a 35-8 win over the New York Jets while the Chargers fell, 19-3, to the Broncos.
The NFL unveiled its entire Wild Card Weekend schedule at halftime of the Sunday Night Football finale between the Steelers and Baltimore Ravens.
Onto Jacksonville
There was no time for head coach Sean McDermott to celebrate or reflect in the aftermath of the Bills' triumphant Highmark Stadium finale. All focus is already on the mission ahead.
“That's where my head is already right now, is ready to put in the work to get ourselves ready to go to play our best football. This time of year, that's what it takes," said McDermott after the 35-8 win. "You can't beat yourself, you got to play good, solid football and, you know, we'll have a big challenge ahead of us here."
Bills vs. Jaguars playoff history
The Bills last faced the Jaguars in a Week 3 meeting at Highmark Stadium during the 2024 season. Buffalo posted a 47-10 win on Monday Night Football.
When it comes to the postseason, however, Buffalo has never defeated Jacksonville. The franchises have met twice, both coming on Wild Card Weekend.
In 1996, the Jaguars stunned the Bills, 30-27, as Mike Hollis banked in the eventual game-winning field goal off the upright. It was Jim Kelly's last game for Buffalo, and the quarterback was carted off with an injury late in the fourth quarter.
In 2017, the Bills ended the drought and visited the Jaguars for a war of attrition. Jacksonville, which scored the game's lone touchdown on a 4th-and-goal play, posted a 10-3 win. Buffalo's best scoring chance was thwarted when Kelvin Benjamin was flagged for offensive pass interference in the end zone.
