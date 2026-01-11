Bills' Josh Allen endures brutal hit before heading to medical tent vs. Jaguars
Early in the game at EverBank stadium Bills Mafia has already had its heart in its throat. Nothing scarier than these four words: Josh Allen, medical tent.
The Buffalo Bills' star quarterback endured a brutal tackle late in the first quarter of the Wild Card playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but has cleared concussion protocol and is back in the game.
Whew!
MORE: Bills' Josh Allen poised to break Tom Brady NFL record in Wild Card vs. Jaguars
After a Shaq Thompson gave them great field position, the Bills faced 3rd-and-6 at Jacksonville's 29-yard line. Allen ran a quarterback draw that fooled no one, and he was sandwiched after only a 2-yard gain. On the tackle, Allen had his head twisted by one Jags' defender and - with his head on the turf - sat on by another.
Allen immediately grabbed his helmet in pain on the gound before walking to the sideline. While kicker Matt Prater made a 50-yard field goal to give the Bills a 3-0 lead, Allen went into the blue medical tent for evaluation.
CBS reported that Allen was looked at by an independent neurologist and was cleared to return.
MORE: Is Josh Allen fully healthy for Bills' playoff opener vs. Jaguars on Sunday?
Said CBS analyst Tony Romo, "It will take a lot to keep him out of this ball game I can tell you that."
Unfortunately, Allen had plenty of time to clear his hand and regroup, as the Jags went on a seven-play touchdown drive after Prater's kick and then recovered Ray Davis' fumble on the ensuing kickoff return.
Allen returned to lead a 92-yard drive that ended with a touchdown run that bumped the Bills' lead to 10-7.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —
More Buffalo Bills News:
Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.Follow richiewhitt