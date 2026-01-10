Jaguars' castoff 'happy to be back' on Bills' side for Sunday's postseason matchup

He was there when the Buffalo Bills secured their first playoff win in 25 years, and now he's back as the team tries to record a postseason victory for the sixth year in a row.

As a rookie, wide receiver Gabe Davis made two unforgettable toe-dragging receptions on a key touchdown drive in a 27-24 Wild Card win over Philip Rivers and the Indianapolis Colts. One year later, he caught four touchdowns in the "13 seconds" game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Davis has had plenty of playoff moments for the Bills, and the hope is he'll be able to generate a few more this winter.

Nov 26, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) makes a catch past Philadelphia Eagles safety Kevin Byard (31) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"We've been here so many times, we're used to it, and we just got to finally get to the end. This team deserves it, and a lot of the guys here deserve it," said Davis in a media scrum on Wednesday.

Davis, who began the season on practice squad Injured Reserve, will almost certainly dress for Buffalo's 1 p.m. ET kickoff against the AFC South champion Jacksonville Jaguars on January 11. Coincidentally, the Bills' wild-card round opponent is the team that signed Davis as a free agent prior to the 2024 season.

Lost season in Jacksonville

With his rookie contract expiring after the 2023 season, Davis landed a three-year, $39 million contract with the Jaguars.

After a slow start, a meniscus injury prematurely ended what was a disappointing debut in Jacksonville. Over 10 games, Davis secured only 20 of 42 targets for 239 yards and two touchdowns.

Despite guaranteeing $24 million to Davis, the Jaguars released him this past spring. He remained unsigned until the end of summer when he reunited with Buffalo.

Oct 20, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Gabe Davis (0) catches the ball against the New England Patriots in the first half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On the rebound

Sunday will actually mark Davis's first playoff appearance for the Bills since the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals that ended the 2022 season. Suffering an injury in the 2023 regular season finale against the Miami Dolphins, he was unavailable for the two postseason games that year.

Working his way back to full speed, Davis made his 2025 season debut on November 16 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis catches a pass for a touchdown despite New York Jets cornerback Ja'sir Taylor trying to break up the pass at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 4, 2026 | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"There's no other team I'd wanna be in the playoffs with but here. Happy to be back with the guys. Wanting to get a huge win with them is always special," said Davis this week.

The 26-year-old Davis, who has six career postseason TD receptions, found the end zone against the New York Jets last week, marking the first touchdown since his return. He seems to be hitting his stride in time for the playoffs.

"Just keep it simple. Keep it simple. I've been playing football since I was nine years old. Don't try to make it bigger than what it is. Just play your game," said Davis.

