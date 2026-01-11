Is Josh Allen fully healthy for Bills' playoff opener vs. Jaguars on Sunday?

Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen has played some of his best football during the postseason, and the reigning MVP unquestionably carries the franchise's Super Bowl hopes on his shoulders.

With Allen having banged up his right foot on December 21 against the Cleveland Browns, naturally, folks may be wondering if the injury is still lingering as the NFL Playoffs kick off.

The 29-year-old Allen does not carry an injury designation heading into Buffalo's 1 p.m. ET kickoff against the Jacksonville Jaguars on January 11.

For the first time since mid-December, the Bills' quarterback completed a full week of practice in preparation for NFL Wild Card Weekend. It appears as if last week's rest has served Allen well.

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs onto the field before the game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium.

"Just coming out here with the guys, trying to have a good week of practice," said Allen on Wednesday in Orchard Park. put together our best stuff, and comes down to who executes better on game day. Sunday, 1 o'clock, we're doing everything we can do to be ready for that.”

'Healthy as it's been in a while'

While Allen has repeatedly said he has not been affected by the foot, the quarterback was clearly fighting through soreness in Weeks 16 and 17.

The good news is that he appears in good shape heading into the playoff opener, and NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport confirmed as much earlier this week.

“QB Josh Allen’s foot is as healthy as it’s been in a while," said Rapoport in an X post.

Allen's postseason history

Through 13 playoff starts, Allen averages 309.8 yards of total offense per game — the highest in NFL history amongst quarterbacks with at least 10 starts.

Completing passes as a 65.7 percent clip, Allen has thrown for 25 postseason touchdowns compared to only four interceptions. He also had seven TD rushes and one TD reception.

"This is how he is every year this time of year. He's very dialed in, very focused. Really focused and honed in on his process and what he needs to do," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott prior to practice on Wednesday.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a long pass during the second half of the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025.

