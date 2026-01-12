Josh Allen makes more playoff history with Wild Card performance vs. Jaguars

The Buffalo Bills defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-24, on Sunday as quarterback Josh Allen continued to add to his playoff legacy with 306 total yards and three total touchdowns.

Every year, Allen seems to transform into the best version of himself just in time for the playoffs, and this season appears to be no different. Here are the best stats from Allen's strong outing against the Jags.

Wild Card winner

With his sixth victory in the Wild Card Round, Allen now has the record for most all-time QB wins in the first round of the playoffs, surpassing Brett Favre and Joe Flacco.

QBs of every other era have benefitted from two teams receiving a first-round bye each season, but since the playoff expansion to include a seventh team, there is now just one team per conference that gets a bye on Wild Card Weekend.

All-time greats like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Drew Brees all have four wins, because they have less appearances. Allen needs one more Wild Card appearance to tie Favre and Ben Roethlisberger for the most such appearances by a QB in NFL history.

Fantasy monster

Just because the regular season has ended, that doesn't mean fantasy football has to.

According to NFL Fantasy Football, Allen scored 30.22 fantasy points in Sunday's win against the Jaguars, improving his playoff average to 26.71 points per game. This is the most in NFL history by a QB with a minimum of five playoff games.

Comeback king

The Bills spent time trailing in the first quarter and fourth quarter, which ultimately led to Allen's game winning drive.

Per PFF, while Allen was trailing against the Jaguars, he went 14/16, recording 195 total yards and three total touchdowns, accumulating a 133.1 passer rating.

Win-Streak stopper

Jacksonville entered the playoffs as hot as anyone, winning their final eight regular season games, and nine of their last ten.

Allen became the sixth QB since 1950 to defeat four teams on a win streak of eight or more entering the matchup, including the playoffs.

First player in NFL History...

Allen is the king of unique QB statlines, due to his historic touchdown production and unprecedented dual-threat abilities. He added a new stat combination to his playoff resume on Sunday.

He is the first player to complete at least 80% of his passes (with a minimum of five attempts) and rush for multiple touchdowns in a playoff game.

With his fourth postseason game with 300+ total yards, three touchdowns, and zero turnovers, he sits one shy of tying the NFL record held by Patrick Mahomes.

Historic Tush Push

On Buffalo's game-winning drive, a tush push on fourth and inches resulted in a 10-yard gain to set up first and goal.

According to Next Gen Stats, this QB sneak increased Buffalo's win probability from 27.5% to 77.4% (+49.9 percentage points), the most win probability added on a QB sneak in the NGS era.

