Bills accomplish a playoff feat for the first time since 1992

In a back-and-forth battle on Sunday afternoon, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills were able to come out of EverBank Stadium with a 27-24 win over Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. This win marks the first time the Jaguars have lost at home in the Wild Card round.

Their previous games were in 1999, when they defeated the New England Patriots, 2018 when they knocked off the Bills, and 2023 over the Los Angeles Chargers. They were also 2-0 against the Bills in the playoffs all-time, with the 2018 win as well as a victory in 1996.

That's not the only reason this win for Buffalo is historic. What's more important for them is the fact that they ended an incredibly long drought. Defeating the Jaguars on the road gave the Bills their first road playoff win since the 1992 season.

That was the year the Bills won back-to-back playoff games. They defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-3 in the AFC Divisional Round, then steamrolled Dan Marino and the Miami Dolphins 29-10. That led to their third consecutive trip to the Super Bowl.

Road playoff win a great omen for Bills

The fact that the Bills accomplished something they haven't since their Super Bowl days is a great omen as they try and cash in on Josh Allen's championship window.

That's especially true considering they're the sixth seed in the AFC this season. That means they're going to be on the road in the Divisional Round, and if they win there, it's highly likely they're on the road again for the AFC Championship Game.

The only way they head back to Buffalo is if the seventh-seed Steelers find a way to knock off the Houston Texans on Monday followed by the AFC East champs (and the No. 1 seed) New England Patriots in the Divisional Round.

Buffalo's road win should give them plenty of confidence as they continue this journey.

