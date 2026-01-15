Old Hailee Steinfeld X post draws Bills' fandom controversy ahead of divisional round

There's no question Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen's biggest supporter is his wife, Hailee Steinfeld. But her heartstrings may be tugging come Saturday.

Mrs. Josh Allen has been in the headlines lately for announcing her pregnancy with the MVP quarterback, showing off her baby bump at the Golden Globes to support her hit movie Sinners, which took home the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award. But an old post on X has resurfaced, calling into question who exactly is her favorite team.

MORE: Hailee Steinfeld's vintage gameday fits will make Buffalo Bills' fans wanna shout

Despite growing up in Los Angeles, California when the state homed the Chargers, 49ers and Raiders, and has since seen the Rams return, Steinfeld was drawn to the Broncos.

The picture is so 2016 coded, it hurts. Steinfeld, seen hitting the famous "dab" dance, tweeted out postgame after Peyton Manning led Denver to its first Super Bowl season since 1998 with a win over Cam Newton and the Panthers.

The timing of this tweet coming out is surprising, though. Mrs. Allen and the superstar QB reportedly started dating in May of 2023, and since then, JA17 has led his Bills to two wins over the Broncos since the courtship. One of those wins came last season in the Wild Card round, as Buffalo handled Denver, 31-7.

RELATED: Actress Hailee Steinfeld reveals obvious reason why Bills will win Super Bowl

It's probably safe to assume that Steinfeld is not going to be pulling for the Broncos to stop her husband in pursuing his first Super Bowl title. But considering how she felt about Denver a decade ago, she will most likely have conflicting feelings as Allen and the Bills prepare for the divisional round.