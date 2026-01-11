Controversial call favoring Jags nearly hurts Bills to close first half

The Buffalo Bills were able to maintain their lead against the Jacksonville Jaguars going into halftime of their Wild Card matchup. But it was nearly tied up due to a controversial call before the break.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was able to connect on a pass to Parker Washington to set up a field goal attempt before the clock ran out for halftime. What looked like a play where the time ran out before Jacksonville got a snap off, the Bills' defenders were not yet over the line of scrimmage.

It, of course, would be an easy offsides call, but nullified by the clock running out. But a replay review later, and the Jags were granted that call and an attempt at three with their record-breaking kicker Cam Little. Ultimately, it did not matter for Jacksonville.

The Jaguars field goal is NO GOOD.



Bills lead at the half.



BUFvsJAX on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/tEmtAbCH7u — NFL (@NFL) January 11, 2026

Buffalo could not have been pleased to see the referees blunder that call in such a way and potentially help the Jags steal three points before halftime. And especially allowing Little to have a shot at a kick, as he's made the two longest kicks in NFL history (68 and 67 yards, respectively).

MORE: Bills' Josh Allen endures brutal hit before heading to medical tent vs. Jaguars

It is allowing the Bills to cap a strong effort on the road in Jacksonville, though. Buffalo has lost its last eight road playoff games, dating back to 1992.

Credit to Lawrence for getting the Jags in position to even allow the officials to botch that call. But thankfully for Bills Mafia, that mistake for the refs did not come back to bite them going into halftime.