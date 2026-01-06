What Bills' flimsy playoff road history says about Super Bowl LX chances
Considering Josh Allen and Sean McDermott have never done it, and the Buffalo Bills haven't done it as a team in more than 30 years, makes it quite the task.
What is it?
Not just win a single road playoff game, but string three of them together in order to reach Super Bowl LX.
Allen's talent and the void of superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson makes the Bills' road to the Super Bowl seem feasible. But given their history, it's also — let's face it — unlikely.
MORE: Bills surprising road favorites in Wild Card against NFL's hottest team
As the No. 6 seed in the AFC, Allen and the Bills begin the playoffs Sunday against the NFL's hottest team in the Jacksonville Jaguars and their eight-game winning streak. By kickoff Sunday, the Jags won't have lost a game in more than two months. A win there will likely lead to a game at the 14-3 Denver Broncos, followed by an AFC Championship Game at the 14-3 New England Patriots.
That's three playoff road wins in three weeks. In their 65-year history, the Bills have only four. And none since 1992.
The last Buffalo won a road playoff game it was Jim Kelly outdueling Dan Marino in a 29-10 victory in Joe Robbie Stadium that propelled them to Super Bowl XXVII.
A look at the Bills' eight-game road playoff losing streak:
1995
Divisional Round: Steelers 40, Bills 21
1998
Wild Card: Dolphins 24, Bills 17
1999
Wild Card: Titans 22, Bills 16
MORE: Wild scenario it would take for Bills to host one last Highmark Stadium playoff game
2017
Wild Card: Jaguars 10, Bills 3
2019
Wild Card: Texans 22, Bills 19 (OT)
2020
AFC Championship: Chiefs 38, Bills 24
2021
Divisional Round: Chiefs 42, Bills 36 (OT)
2024
AFC Championship: Chiefs 32, Bills 29
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —
More Buffalo Bills News:
Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.Follow richiewhitt