What Bills' flimsy playoff road history says about Super Bowl LX chances

Considering Josh Allen and Sean McDermott have never done it, and the Buffalo Bills haven't done it as a team in more than 30 years, makes it quite the task.

What is it?

Not just win a single road playoff game, but string three of them together in order to reach Super Bowl LX.

Allen's talent and the void of superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson makes the Bills' road to the Super Bowl seem feasible. But given their history, it's also — let's face it — unlikely.

As the No. 6 seed in the AFC, Allen and the Bills begin the playoffs Sunday against the NFL's hottest team in the Jacksonville Jaguars and their eight-game winning streak. By kickoff Sunday, the Jags won't have lost a game in more than two months. A win there will likely lead to a game at the 14-3 Denver Broncos, followed by an AFC Championship Game at the 14-3 New England Patriots.

Jan 7, 2018; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) drops back to pass during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Wild Card playoff football game at EverBank Field.

That's three playoff road wins in three weeks. In their 65-year history, the Bills have only four. And none since 1992.

The last Buffalo won a road playoff game it was Jim Kelly outdueling Dan Marino in a 29-10 victory in Joe Robbie Stadium that propelled them to Super Bowl XXVII.

A look at the Bills' eight-game road playoff losing streak:

1995

Divisional Round: Steelers 40, Bills 21

1998

Wild Card: Dolphins 24, Bills 17

1999

Wild Card: Titans 22, Bills 16

2017

Wild Card: Jaguars 10, Bills 3

2019

Wild Card: Texans 22, Bills 19 (OT)

2020

AFC Championship: Chiefs 38, Bills 24

2021

Divisional Round: Chiefs 42, Bills 36 (OT)

2024

AFC Championship: Chiefs 32, Bills 29

Sean McDermott

