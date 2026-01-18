Josh Allen ties another NFL record in Bills’ heartbreaking divisional round loss

Even though Josh Allen played some of his sloppiest football in the Buffalo Bills’ divisional round loss, he still made NFL history in the process.

Allen has been one of the most clutch players in the NFL during his tenure with the Bills. And although he was unable to come back from a 23-10 third-quarter deficit and hold off the Denver Broncos after taking a 27-23 fourth-quarter lead, Allen’s touchdown pass to Dalton Kincaid was a significant one.

Allen entered the game having accounted for 18 total TDs in the fourth quarter of games this season. That connection with Kincaid was his 19th of the year, tying him with Russell Wilson for most ever in a season.

Most total TD in the 4th quarter in a single season all-time, including playoffs:



🔹Russell Wilson (2017) - 19

🔹Josh Allen (2025) - 18

🔹Eli Manning (2011) - 18

🔹Johnny Unitas (1959) - 16

🔹Josh Allen (2021) - 16@BuffaloBills | #BillsMafia — NFL Researcher (@NFL_Researcher) January 17, 2026

The stat reflects how great Allen has been late in games in 2025. Buffalo had three 10+ point comeback wins this season, which were sparked by the reigning league MVP.

And while this record-tying score put him in position to lead another comeback, his turnovers were a direct result as to why the Bills lost.

RELATED: Buffalo Bills' coach will reportedly retire following Divisional Round loss to Broncos

Not to mention, this is another early playoff exit for Allen’s Bills. Buffalo has yet to get to the Super Bowl with Allen and head coach Sean McDermott at the helm. This also marks their fourth loss in the divisional round since 2021.

Allen is no doubt one of the best players in the game — tying yet another record proves that. But considering his team fell short again, who knows if the soon-to-be 30-year-old will ever be able to reach the pinnacle of the game as his team prepares for 2026.

