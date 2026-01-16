SI reveals most-appealing Bills' matchup for Super Bowl LX

Having not made an appearance in 32 years and still seeking their first championship, obviously the Buffalo Bills would be elated at any path to this season's Super Bowl. A first, of course, there is a little business to tend to in the form of road playoff games Saturday against the Denver Broncos and then in the AFC Championship Game.

But daring to look ahead, if there a preferred matchup the Bills would like in Super Bowl LX? A team that would make that game both winnable and intriguing?

According to Sports Illustrated, that game would be Bills vs. the Los Angeles Rams. Josh Allen vs. Matthew Stafford. The battle of the Sean Mc's: McVay vs. McDermott. Bills Mafia would sign up for that right now.

Of the 16 possible Super Bowl LX matchups, that one ranks No. 2 in terms of competition, entertainment and fascination. The only sexier matchup: Rams vs. New England Patriots.

No. 2 Bills vs. Rams

"This is yet another classic Super Bowl on paper," SI writes. "Two perennial contenders and preseason favorites. Two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks, the veteran toward the end of his career who has a ring against the younger one in the middle of his prime still seeking one. Depending on Stafford’s place in the MVP voting, it could be a meeting between the two reigning back-to-back MVPs. Their last matchup was in 2024, a shootout the Rams won 44–42, in which Allen had three passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns amid his MVP season. This is simply a game with plenty of familiar names and star players that looks great on the marquee."

Other Bills' potential Super Bowl matchup rankings:

4. Bills vs. San Francisco 49ers

7. Bills vs. Seattle Seahawks

12. Bills vs. Chicago Bears

