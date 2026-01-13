Bills draw short stick as NFL reveals kickoff times for Divisional Round games

Good news: By early Saturday night the Buffalo Bills could be the first NFL team to clinch a spot in this season's conference championship games.

Bad news: In order to do so, they'll have to win on the road, against the AFC's No. 1 seed, and on the shortest rest possible.

After the Houston Texans throttled the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday night to complete the Wild Card round, the league revealed the kickoff times for next weekend's Division Round games. The Bills drew the short stick, having to play the first game on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at Mile High.

The San Francisco 49ers play the NFC's No. 1-seed Seattle Seahawks at 8 p.m. Saturday night. Sunday's game feature the Texans at the New England Patriots at 3 p.m., followed by the Los Angeles Rams at the Chicago Bears at 6:30 p.m.

While the Broncos — who are 8-1 at home this season — are afforded 13 days of rest by earning the AFC's top seed, the banged-up Bills will enter the game road weary. They defeated the Jaguars in Jacksonville Sunday afternoon before traveling back to Buffalo Sunday night. That gives them four days at home before they pack up and head west to Denver on Friday for Saturday's kickoff in the mile-high altitude.

Surprisingly, weather will not be a factor for the game in Denver as the forecast calls for clear skies, light wind and temperatures in the 40s.

