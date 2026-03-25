Offseason Changes Bump Bills above Patriots in NFL Post-Free Agency Power Rankings
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The Buffalo Bills failed to capture a sixth consecutive AFC East division crown in 2025, but there's a good chance the second-place finish was simply a one-year anomaly.
At least, that's what one can glean from Sports Illustrated's Post-Free Agency NFL Power Rankings.
Following a realistic free agency approach by Bills' brass, Western New York's team is again viewed as a serious contender. Buffalo ranks No. 6 overall in the latest league-wide assessment with only two AFC teams —No. 3 Denver Broncos and No. 5 Kansas City Chiefs— ranked higher.
Coming off a postseason run where they averaged only 16.8 points per game, the New England Patriots are slotted seventh overall, one spot behind the Bills, who added wide receiver DJ Moore to quarterback Josh Allen's arsenal.
While the offense should certainly benefit from the WR1's arrival, it's actually Buffalo's defensive additions, including coordinator Jim Leonhard, that seem to have heavily influenced Orr's rankings.
Author's analysis
"The Jim Leonhard era is off to a strong start. Bradley Chubb, this year’s Bills veteran pass rusher of choice, joins a refurbished safety room and defensive backfield that should give Leonhard some coverage flexibility as a first-year DC.
While one imagines that Buffalo will remain active in post-draft veteran free agency, the Bills’ primary goal in the first wave was to retrofit a defense for Leonhard, who will thrive on simulated pressures and on altering the picture for opposing quarterbacks." — Conor Orr
On SI perspective
Even without any external upgrades, the Bills arguably deserve to be favored over the Patriots in the AFC East due to Allen's ability to take over any game.
Although there's no guarantee they'll be hits, Buffalo made its two highest profile additions in important areas of need. Moore can hopefully help the Bills' downfield passing game while Chubb should bring some juice to the pass rush.
As part of the defensive makeover, which is predicated upon a transition to a 3-4 front, the Bills signed three free agents in the secondary. Buffalo secured starting-caliber safeties Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Geno Stone along with versatile cornerback Dee Alford.
While first-year head coach Joe Brady remains an unknown variable of sorts, the Bills are built to reclaim the AFC East.
SI's NFL Power Rankings (Top 8)
1 — Seattle Seahawks
2 — Los Angeles Rams
3 — Denver Broncos
4 — San Francisco 49ers
5 — Kansas City Chiefs
6 — Buffalo Bills
7 — New England Patriots
8 — Los Angeles Chargers
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.