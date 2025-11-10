Bills Week 11 NFL power rankings round-up: Buffalo takes beating after Dolphins loss
The Buffalo Bills suffered one of the most brutal defeats of the entire Week 10 slate on Sunday after losing to the lowly Miami Dolphins, 30-13.
Following an impressive Week 9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bills were expected to blow the doors off the Dolphins as they entered the game with a head of steam.
However, it was the other way around, as the Bills had a total letdown and were easily handled by an inferior opponent that exposed just about everything that's wrong in Buffalo.
RELATED: Bills' leading receiver 'likely out next week' after leaving loss to Dolphins
It was a textbook way to ruin all of the good will the Bills had earned after their win over the Chiefs the week prior.
"They came ready to play. They wanted it, obviously, a little more than us," Josh Allen said. " I gotta be better. Gotta be better in the protection game, in the pass game, in the run game, all of it."
As you'd expect, the Bills are taking a beating in the NFL power rankings of experts following their unexpected loss.
Here's where Buffalo stands in the eyes of experts.
Peter Dewey, Sports Illustrated: 9 (-7)
Dewey: "A shocking upset loss to Miami dropped the Bills to 6-3, and they're facing an uphill battle to unseat the Patriots in the AFC East."
Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News: 9 (-7)
Iyer: "The Bills deserve a steep drop after a terrible performance in Miami. Buffalo needs to pick up the pieces fast with the Buccaneers, also coming off a tough loss in Florida, up next."
Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic: 12 (-6)
Cluff: "Were the Bills suffering a hangover after being the Chiefs? Josh Allen and Buffalo hadn't lost to Miami since Week 3 of the 2022 season."
Taylor Wirth, NBC Sports: 8 (-6)
Wirth: "Josh Allen struggled. James Cook struggled. The defensive line was bullied all day long. A trap game of all trap games. And they fell for it.
Matt Johnson, Sportsnaut: 7 (-6)
Johnson: "From a monumental win over the Chiefs to falling flat on their face in Miami: the 2025 Buffalo Bills, ladies and gentlemen. Buffalo returned to fielding the league’s worst run defense, surrendering 197 yards and 2 touchdowns to Miami. Fittingly, no one in the Bills receiving corps could really get separation, and the typically stout offensive line allowed 7 QB hits and 3 sacks. It’s a loss the 6-3 Bills couldn’t afford heading into a stretch of matchups against the Buccaneers, Texans, Steelers, Bengals, and Patriots. At this point, a wild-card berth might be Buffalo’s path to the playoffs."
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —