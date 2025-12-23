Week 17 power rankings roundup proves Bills remain a mystery

The Buffalo Bills got the job done in Week 16, but it wasn't pretty. That's reflected in some of the NFL power rankings released this week, while others didn't seem to be too fazed by their performance.

Buffalo won 23-20 against a three-win Cleveland Browns team, and they needed some big plays from the defense down the stretch to ensure that happened. Now at 11-4, they remain one of the best teams in the league, but they have a lot of questions.

MORE: AFC East power rankings Week 17: Bills division dominance in trouble

That being the case, let's check out some of the NFL power rankings around the league and see who has lost faith in the Bills, and who still sees them as contenders.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott on the sidelines against the Cleveland Browns. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

This week's ranking: 3

Last week's ranking: 3

Connor Orr wasn't as bothered by the narrow win vs. Cleveland as others. He kept the Bills at No. 3 overall, which is the top team in the AFC. He also praised Josh Allen for finding a way to win at such a high rate.

"Josh Allen now has more wins as a starter in his first eight seasons than either Russell Wilson or Tom Brady. And while wins are typically not a total QB stat, they say a lot when many of those wins are dependent on Allen becoming superhuman."

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III carries the ball against the Cleveland Browns. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

This week's ranking: 7

Last week's ranking: 5

It's a rare scenario where a team drops a couple of spots despite winning. That just shows how much they struggled against the Browns, which had the makings of an easy win for the Bills. As for their write up, ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg highlighted the team's rookie of the year, which she says is tight end Jackson Hawes.

"This is very close between Hawes and defensive tackle Deone Walker, who has started 14 games this season. The edge goes to Hawes, a fifth-round pick, for his significant impact in helping James Cook III to one of the best rushing seasons in team history (1,532 yards)," Getzenberg wrote.

"Despite being drafted as a blocking tight end, Hawes has also emerged as a solid target for quarterback Josh Allen, catching 15 of 18 targets (13 first downs) for 187 yards and 3 touchdowns. He should receive an even bigger role moving forward."

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

This week's ranking: 4

Last week's ranking: 4

The Bills stayed put in The Athletic's rankings, coming in at No. 4. They're still behind the Patriots, however, who were No. 3 here. Ghad Graff and Josh Kendall compiled this list and said their primary concern with Buffalo is the run defense.

"This group of wide receivers isn’t going to scare teams, but the Bills’ biggest concern is a run defense that ranks 31st in the NFL in EPA per rush. With Josh Allen and James Cook playing well, that’s what could really hold this team back as the playoffs near."

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is sacked by Cleveland Browns DT Mason Graham and DE Myles Garrett. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

This week's ranking: 8

Last week's ranking: 5

Nate Davis was also bothered by the way the Bills won, dropping them from No. 5 to No. 8. He's even more concerned, however, about Josh Allen's apparent injury.

"They escaped with a win ... but struggling against the Browns while trying to manage QB Josh Allen's foot injury is something to monitor even as the stars seem to be aligning elsewhere for this crew."

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —