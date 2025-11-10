Bills' leading receiver 'likely out next week' after leaving loss to Dolphins
Seemingly lacking efficient pass-catchers, the Buffalo Bills watched their leading receiver limp off the field due to a hamstring injury in Week 10.
Tight end Dalton Kincaid, who entered the November 9 road game against the Miami Dolphins with a team-leading 411 receiving yards, was forced to exit during the Bills' first possession of the second half. He was visibly reaching for the area around the hamstring while leaving the field of play.
Initially ruled as questionable to return, Kincaid was seen walking to the locker room alongside a trainer. Buffalo subsequently ruled him out for the remainder of the eventual 30-13 loss. He registered two catches for 37 yards (on 3 targets) prior to leaving. No Bills' receiver finished with more than 58 yards.
SIGN UP: Get Bills OnSI straight to your inbox (for free)
Not only was Kincaid unavailable down the stretch on Sunday, but the Bills may not have his services again for their November 16 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and potentially beyond.
"There's no such thing as a one-week hamstring. Even if he plays, he's not 100 percent," said Dr. David Chao, who has become known as the Pro Football Doc.
Chao, who established the Sports Injury Central website, spent 17 years as the Los Angeles Chargers' team physician, and he uses his experience to diagnose football injuries through video. The Pro Football Doc also has a heightened interest in Kincaid's status moving forward with the Bills' tight end being on Chao's fantasy team.
"I think at this point, it remains to be seen, but if you have to ask me now, I'd say he's likely out next week," said Chao.
RELATED: Bills' preseason WR investment closer to game shape but 'still working through it'
Over eight games, Kincaid has totaled 29 receptions for 448 yards and a team-high four touchdown catches. Only wide receiver Khalil Shakir has a higher yardage total (457) through 10 weeks.
Buffalo pass-catchers have recorded three 100-yard single-game performances this season, and Kincaid is responsible for two of them.
As desperate as the Bills' receiving situation appears heading into Week 11, it's likely smart for the team to sit Kincaid until he's at least near 100 percent health rather than risk further injury.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —