Week 9 NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Bills Are Mid-Season Kings of NFL

The Buffalo Bills won easily this weekend against the Baltimore Ravens, although they know that game got out of hand in a hurry. Lamar Jackson was injured on Baltimore's first offensive snap and Tyler Huntley went down later in the first half.

That left the Ravens with Joe Fagnano under center and the Bills capitalized by winning 36-10. It was their most lopsided victory of the season and while some might shrug off the performance due to the injuries, Buffalo did what good teams are supposed to do in such a situation: won convincingly.

Now sitting at 6-1, they have a tough task ahead of them as the Bills will face the Minnesota Vikings on the road in Week 9. That Monday Night Football showdown will tell us a lot about this team, but for now, we can look at several power rankings from multiple outlets and see that Buffalo is entering Week 9 as kings of the NFL.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is sacked by Baltimore Ravens safety K'Von Wallace. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 1 | Last week: 1

Connor Orr was mostly blown away by the fact that Josh Allen nearly had his head ripped off near the goal line in this one. Somehow, the refs missed it and that non-call hasn't gotten the attention it deserves.

”I was honestly pretty surprised at the muted response to Josh Allen getting his neck twisted almost 200 degrees on Sunday by Roquan Smith which, purposeful or not, deserved a stronger pushback from almost everyone involved. Allen remaining healthy is our best chance at getting one of a few select dream Super Bowl matchup.” Orr wrote.

Ranking: 1 | Last week: 2

ESPN had the Bills at No. 2 last week and with the Minnesota Vikings losing, they claim the top spot. That will make this coming game even more intriguing as we have two of the best teams this season meeting up.

Buffalo Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 1 | Last week: 1

Josh Kendall and Chad Graff combined on The Athletic's rankings once again and still have the Bills at No. 1. That said, they're not sure they learned anything since the Bills didn't get to showcase their defense against Jackson.

“Sunday didn’t teach us anything because Baltimore’s top two quarterbacks left the game with injury. Even with the Ravens and their UDFA emergency quarterback averaging 2.9 yards per play, the Bills are 29th in defensive EPA this season (minus-41.92). Luckily, they still have Josh Allen, who had three touchdowns and completed passes to eight receivers.”

Ranking: 1 | Last week: 1

Like others, Nick Shook isn't sure if the defense is truly better. He did say they played well after the bye week, but that was against Fagnano. Perhaps this can be a momentum builder for Jim Leonhard's unit.

“With Minnesota's loss at Detroit, there isn’t a blemish-free NFL team. Even the best rosters have holes. Buffalo’s offense remains explosive and was able to overcome its own early challenges to cruise to a win over Baltimore, but the big question mark lies with its defense. Sunday represented a massive improvement for the unit, which held the Ravens to 144 total yards, but it did so against an offense that was forced to rely on a third-string, undrafted-rookie quarterback,” Shook wrote.

Bills defense coordinator Jim Leonhard talks to someone on the sidelines before practice at Bills Training Camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 1 | Last week: 1

Gary Davenport isn't sold on the defense either, but as he points out, there are some winnable games coming up following the Vikings showdown. This could prove to be a solid stretch for the Buffalo defense.

“That defense remains cause for concern, but Buffalo's schedule is manageable over the next few weeks—meetings with the Jets and Dolphins follow next week's trip to Minnesota,” Davenport wrote.

Ranking: 1 | Last week: 1

Stop me if you've heard this before, Pete Prisco is worried about the defense.

”They lead the league in scoring, which they might need to, in order to win it all with their defense. That offense faces a tough challenge this week against the Vikings,” Prisco wrote.

This week, as Prisco points out, the Bills will be taking on an elite defense in Minnesota. How they handle the pressure from Brian Flores will go a long way toward deciding if they remain the kings of the NFL after Week 9.

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