Four Winners & One Loser From Bills Lopsided Win Against Ravens in Week 8

Once again, the Buffalo Bills proved to be one of the top teams in the league after a bye week as they defeated the Baltimore Ravens easily in Week 8.

It might not have been the prettiest game throughout, but Buffalo still won 36-10, thanks in large part to the Ravens dealing with multiple injuries at quarterback. Lamar Jackson was lost to a thumb injury on the first play of the game, and not long after that, backup Tyler Huntley went down with a foot injury.

Undrafted free agent Joe Fagnano was no match for Josh Allen and the Bills, who remain the top team in the AFC East. With this one in the books, let's see who stood out as both winners and losers for the Bills this weekend.

Winner: Cole Bishop, S

Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop returns an interception against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nursing a 10-7 lead, the Bills needed a play from their defense in the second quarter, and Cole Bishop delivered. The safety went after Tyler Huntley on a blitz and lit him up, forcing a fumble in the process. The loose ball was recovered by linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr, and even though Buffalo was kept out of the end zone, Bishop set them up close enough that Tyler Bass knocked in a field goal to make it a 13-7 lead for the Bills.

Winner: Landon Jackson, DE

Buffalo Bills DE Landon Jackson during warm-ups before the Bills preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2025 third-round pick Landon Jackson recorded his first career sack on Sunday, and did so at a great time. Baltimore had to turn to emergency third-quarterback Joe Fagnano, and he completed a couple of passes to move the Ravens to the Buffalo seven.

That's when Jackson broke free and sacked the rookie for a nine-yard loss. A couple of plays later, Tyler Loop missed a 34-yard field goal as things fell off the rails for Baltimore following Jackson's play.

Winner: Geno Stone, S

Buffalo Bills CB Davison Igbinosun jumps to make an interception during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Geno Stone was given a chance to prove himself on Sunday and was facing his old team. He stepped up near the end of the first half after DJ Moore fumbled the ball away. Baltimore was attempting to cut the lead going into the half, but Stone broke up a pass from quarterback Joe Fagnano.

He was unable to come up with the pick himself, but he batted the ball in the air, and rookie Davison Igbinosun ended up corraling it for his first career interception. That set up the Bills for a late field goal, sending them into the half with a nine-point lead.

Loser: Jackson Hawes, TE

Buffalo Bills tight end Jackson Hawes runs with the ball during the second quarter against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffalo was up 10-0, but allowed the Ravens some life late in the first quarter with a costly turnover. Josh Allen threw the ball to Jackson Hawes, and while it was slightly behind the second-year tight end, Hawes had both hands on the ball.

He was unable to bring it in, however, and the ball bounced into the arms of Broderick Washington Jr. Baltimore responded with a Derrick Henry touchdown as Hawes' sophomore slump continues.

Winner: Josh Allen, QB

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Allen wasn't sharp throughout, but he threw for 289 yards with two touchdown passes and a touchdown run. His two passes put him atop the franchise leaderboard as he surpassed Jim Kelly for the most touchdown passes in team history.

Josh Allen becomes the Bills all-time leader in TD passes (259) with Jim Kelly in attendance 👏



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Allen and the Bills' offense continue to rack up points, and they just improved to 6-1 this season. Now, they turn their attention to the Minnesota Vikings, whom they will face on Monday Night Football in Week 9.

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