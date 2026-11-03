Bills' Week 9 Injury Outlook: What We Know About DJ Moore, James Cook, Spencer Brown

The Buffalo Bills' offense was already without one starter in Week 8.

After the Bills took the field without starting right tackle Spencer Brown against the Baltimore Ravens on November 1, four more key offensive players wound up needing medical attention at some point.

Although none of the four injuries appear overly concerning, they certainly warrant monitoring closely as the new week unfolds.

Being that their Week 9 game is next Monday, the Bills will benefit from one extra day of rest and recovery prior to visiting the Minnesota Vikings on November 9.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) looks on during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As is becoming customary, Bills' first-year coach Joe Brady offered no injury information during his Monday press conference.

Here are outlooks for Brown and the four other offensive players, including running back James Cook and wide receiver DJ Moore, who made fans hold their collective breath at different points during Sunday's 36-10 win.

RT Spencer Brown

Brown missed the first two practices due to back issues coming out of the bye week. He managed to participate in a limited capacity on Friday before being ruled questionable for the game.

"I told Spencer I was going to give him all the way up until game time," said Brady after the win. "We were able to make the decision last night because he wasn't feeling like he could be the best version of himself, but he was close."

Brown left the October 12 victory in Los Angeles after 16 snaps as a result of a flare-up. Only six days later, he returned to the lineup and played the entirety of the October 18 win in Las Vegas.

If all goes according to plan, Brown will be back at right tackle on Monday Night Football against the Vikings.

"It's just making sure I'm fully physically ready to go, and make this push for the next five weeks, and get a little mini bye again, and make the push at the end of the season," said Brown on October 28.

Bills RT Spencer Brown is inactive today vs Ravens pic.twitter.com/c8jGoAAZ2L — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) November 1, 2026

RB James Cook

After getting folded up on a fourth-quarter carry up the middle, Cook was officially evaluated for a head injury.

The scare happened on the second snap of the fourth quarter. The reigning NFL rushing champion gained five yards on 2nd-and-4 run before getting crunched in a pile. Cook stayed down for a minute before popping up and leaving the field without help.

Initially ruled as questionable to return, Cook reentered with 9:31 remaining and proceeded to gain four yards on his final touch of the day. With Buffalo in control, there was no need to push the envelope with the RB1.

Nov 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) jumps over Baltimore Ravens safety K'Von Wallace (25) during the fourth quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR DJ Moore

Moore encountered a potential knee issue midway through the fourth quarter. He caught a four-yard pass to convert a 4th-and-1, and potentially hyped-extended his knee while being tackled.

Gingerly walking off to the sideline, Moore made a visit to the blue evaluation tent where he apparently received good news. Returning to the sideline following the possession, quarterback Josh Allen went to check on his wide receiver. The two met as Moore emerged from the tent, apparently reassuring the quarterback that serious injury has been avoided.

Josh Allen: "Is he in here?"



*DJ Moore walks out of the blue tent*



*Josh Allen smiles*#BillsMafia @BuffaloPlus pic.twitter.com/1uKDwF15H9 — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) November 1, 2026

Moore gave an on-field interview to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe after the game. Subsequently addressing reporters in the locker room, he did not sound worried.

"Like 90 percent, I feel good. Football, you always gonna have some nicks and bruises and probably got those. I don't feel them right now, but I probably feel them like in 15 minutes," said Moore, who finished with 82 receiving yards and one touchdown.

WR Josh Palmer

It appears that the Bills could be without Palmer for multiple weeks depending upon the severity of his hamstring injury that happened in the first quarter against the Ravens.

With 2:29 remaining in the opening period, Allen took a deep shot downfield to a streaking Palmer, who pulled up lame in the middle of the route. The Bills initially tabbed Palmer as doubtful to return before downgrading the wide receiver to out in the third quarter.

Palmer, who was plagued by injury for much of the 2025 campaign, could be on his way to Injured Reserve, especially with the Bills needing a roster spot for wide receiver Tyrell Shavers when he comes off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) runs to score a touchdown during the first half against the Detroit Lions | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LG Alec Anderson

Anderson was banged up on the game's first possession, but missed only six total snaps.

On a play where Khalil Shakir scored a touchdown that was taken off the scoreboard following a review, Anderson appeared to injure his right leg. He went into the blue tent while Austin Corbett replaced him for the remainder of the scoring drive.

Anderson spoke to reporters following the game, and he did not give any indication of a potentially lingering injury.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson (70) in his stance during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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