10 Buffalo Bills' Players Most Under The Microscope Heading Into NFL Training Camp

The countdown to Buffalo Bills' training camp is underway with the first practice scheduled for July 29 at St. John Fisher University.

Officially 10 days away from taking the field, there promises to be plenty of competition throughout the roster.

“We want guys that are going to compete," said first-year head coach Joe Brady after the NFL Draft. "I want to go out to practice in OTAs and training camp, and it's guys fighting for jobs, and it's only going to make our team better."

In particular, we've identified 10 Bills' players who warrant watching closely during the coming weeks. Simply put, these individuals have the most to prove this summer.

OL Alec Anderson

The proven utility man is a leading candidate to earn the starting left guard role that was vacated when David Edwards left in free agency.

The 6-foot-5 Anderson, who plays with a noticeable nasty streak, made spot starts at right tackle and left guard last year. His experience in Buffalo's system likely gives him a slight edge over the competition.

Bills offensive lineman Alec Anderson gives a loud roar towards the sidelines as the unit warms up at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

K Tyler Bass

While he's the only kicker on the 90-man roster, Bass has plenty to prove this summer. After being sidelined last training camp due to a core muscle injury, the 2020 draft pick remained on the shelf for the entire 2025 campaign.

Bass struggled with accuracy issues during the 2024 regular season before nailing all 13 attempts during the playoffs. Now, he must show he's fully recovered from the surgery he had last winter.

Buffalo Bills place kicker Tyler Bass (2) walks off the field after missing what would have been a game tying field goal in a 27-24 loss to the Chiefs in the divisional round. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

S Cole Bishop

Although he showed flashes of brilliance amidst steady progress in 2025, Bishop must prove capable of delivering consistently. He also needs to stay healthy coming off an offseason knee procedure.

While he has a good mentor to follow with former NFL safety Jim Leonhard taking over as defensive coordinator, Bishop must learn how to operate in a new scheme. Essentially anointed a starter by default, the third-year player must earn his stripes this summer. He'll have plenty of competition with veterans Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Geno Stone and Damar Hamlin bringing starting experience to the mix.

Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) reacts to making an interception against the New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Keon Coleman

After falling out of favor due to a perceived lack of professionalism and commitment, Coleman has the chance to start fresh with Joe Brady taking over as head coach.



While Bills' brass has consistently mentioned that the former No. 33 overall draft pick remains in the team's plans, there's beleaguered wide receiver has to show real progress. Following a 112-yard performance in the 2025 opener, Coleman's production dropped steeply to the tune of 24.3 yards per game the rest of the way. Will he re-establish himself or simply fade away?

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) makes a catch and then fumbles the ball against the New England Patriots during the first half at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OL Austin Corbett

While his signing didn't generate much fanfare, Corbett could wind up in the Week 1 starting lineup. The versatile interior lineman is expected to seriously challenge Anderson for left guard duties.

Slowed by injuries in recent years, the 30-year-old Corbett settled for a prove-it contract with the Bills, much like his former teammate David Edwards did three years ago. Corbett, who was most recently the Carolina Panthers' center, started every game at right guard for the Super Bowl LVI champion Los Angeles Rams.

Jan 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) is blocked by Los Angeles Rams guard Austin Corbett (63) during the second quarter of the NFC Wild Card playoff game | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

C Lloyd Cushenberry

The Bills signed the six-year Tennessee Titans' starting center as an insurance policy for Connor McGovern. With McGovern re-signed, Cushenberry will presumably fight against former fifth-round draft pick Sedrick Van Pran Granger for the backup job.

While head coach Joe Brady was highly complimentary of Cushenberry, the 28-year-old lineman will have to convince Buffalo that he's valuable enough to stick around, especially considering he has not shown guard flexibility in the NFL.

Nov 16, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans center Lloyd Cushenberry III (79) greets a member of the military before the game against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

P Tommy Doman

The Bills know what veteran Mitch Wishnowsky can do after he stepped in last October. Now, they'll see if rookie draft pick Tommy Doman offers any sort of an upgrade.

As a seventh-round selection, Doman is squarely on the roster bubble, needing to unseat a veteran incumbent to stick around. The Michigan-to-Florida transfer, who punted in plenty of high-pressure games, has shown above-average hang time.

Michigan punter Tommy Doman (19) punts the ball against USC during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

CB Maxwell Hairston

Unfortunately, the 2025 first-round pick didn't get the benefit of training camp as a rookie due to a knee injury that delayed his debut until Week 8. That fact makes this summer even more important for Hairston's development into a NFL starter.

After a mixed bag from Hairston in Year 1, he enters as the presumed starter opposite veteran Christian Benford. With a new defensive scheme in place, however, there's no guarantee he'll maintain his current CB2 status. The Bills liked second-round rookie Davison Igbinosun's skillset enough to trade up for him this past April, creating natural competition for Hairston.

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88) catches a pass ahead of Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston (31) in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

WR Joshua Palmer

It was unquestionably a disappointing maiden voyage for Palmer with the Bills. After signing a three-year contract worth $29 million, the former Los Angeles Chargers' third-round pick lacked both availability and production.



Palmer never fully recovered from a Week 6 ankle/knee injury, proceeding to log only 393 snaps and 22 receptions over 12 games and missing the postseason. With new addition DJ Moore and steady veteran Khalil Shakir cemented atop the WR depth chart, Palmer must fight Coleman and fourth-round rookie Skyler Bell for WR3 reps.

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Josh Palmer (5) is tackled by. Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (20) during the first half of a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LB Dorian Williams

The 2023 third-round linebacker has been the understudy to starters Terrel Bernard and Matt Milano for the first three seasons of his career. With the Bills apparently moving on from the unsigned Milano, Williams has an opportunity to step up, but must first recover from his latest injury.

While he has above-average physical tools, Williams, who has been inconsistent as a fill-in, is no shoo-in for the ILB job, especially with fourth-round rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr emerging as a contender during OTAs.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) cuts back to elude a tackle by Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams (42). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —