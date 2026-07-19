10 Buffalo Bills' Players Most Under The Microscope Heading Into NFL Training Camp
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The countdown to Buffalo Bills' training camp is underway with the first practice scheduled for July 29 at St. John Fisher University.
Officially 10 days away from taking the field, there promises to be plenty of competition throughout the roster.
“We want guys that are going to compete," said first-year head coach Joe Brady after the NFL Draft. "I want to go out to practice in OTAs and training camp, and it's guys fighting for jobs, and it's only going to make our team better."
In particular, we've identified 10 Bills' players who warrant watching closely during the coming weeks. Simply put, these individuals have the most to prove this summer.
OL Alec Anderson
The proven utility man is a leading candidate to earn the starting left guard role that was vacated when David Edwards left in free agency.
The 6-foot-5 Anderson, who plays with a noticeable nasty streak, made spot starts at right tackle and left guard last year. His experience in Buffalo's system likely gives him a slight edge over the competition.
K Tyler Bass
While he's the only kicker on the 90-man roster, Bass has plenty to prove this summer. After being sidelined last training camp due to a core muscle injury, the 2020 draft pick remained on the shelf for the entire 2025 campaign.
Bass struggled with accuracy issues during the 2024 regular season before nailing all 13 attempts during the playoffs. Now, he must show he's fully recovered from the surgery he had last winter.
S Cole Bishop
Although he showed flashes of brilliance amidst steady progress in 2025, Bishop must prove capable of delivering consistently. He also needs to stay healthy coming off an offseason knee procedure.
While he has a good mentor to follow with former NFL safety Jim Leonhard taking over as defensive coordinator, Bishop must learn how to operate in a new scheme. Essentially anointed a starter by default, the third-year player must earn his stripes this summer. He'll have plenty of competition with veterans Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Geno Stone and Damar Hamlin bringing starting experience to the mix.
WR Keon Coleman
After falling out of favor due to a perceived lack of professionalism and commitment, Coleman has the chance to start fresh with Joe Brady taking over as head coach.
While Bills' brass has consistently mentioned that the former No. 33 overall draft pick remains in the team's plans, there's beleaguered wide receiver has to show real progress. Following a 112-yard performance in the 2025 opener, Coleman's production dropped steeply to the tune of 24.3 yards per game the rest of the way. Will he re-establish himself or simply fade away?
OL Austin Corbett
While his signing didn't generate much fanfare, Corbett could wind up in the Week 1 starting lineup. The versatile interior lineman is expected to seriously challenge Anderson for left guard duties.
Slowed by injuries in recent years, the 30-year-old Corbett settled for a prove-it contract with the Bills, much like his former teammate David Edwards did three years ago. Corbett, who was most recently the Carolina Panthers' center, started every game at right guard for the Super Bowl LVI champion Los Angeles Rams.
C Lloyd Cushenberry
The Bills signed the six-year Tennessee Titans' starting center as an insurance policy for Connor McGovern. With McGovern re-signed, Cushenberry will presumably fight against former fifth-round draft pick Sedrick Van Pran Granger for the backup job.
While head coach Joe Brady was highly complimentary of Cushenberry, the 28-year-old lineman will have to convince Buffalo that he's valuable enough to stick around, especially considering he has not shown guard flexibility in the NFL.
P Tommy Doman
The Bills know what veteran Mitch Wishnowsky can do after he stepped in last October. Now, they'll see if rookie draft pick Tommy Doman offers any sort of an upgrade.
As a seventh-round selection, Doman is squarely on the roster bubble, needing to unseat a veteran incumbent to stick around. The Michigan-to-Florida transfer, who punted in plenty of high-pressure games, has shown above-average hang time.
CB Maxwell Hairston
Unfortunately, the 2025 first-round pick didn't get the benefit of training camp as a rookie due to a knee injury that delayed his debut until Week 8. That fact makes this summer even more important for Hairston's development into a NFL starter.
After a mixed bag from Hairston in Year 1, he enters as the presumed starter opposite veteran Christian Benford. With a new defensive scheme in place, however, there's no guarantee he'll maintain his current CB2 status. The Bills liked second-round rookie Davison Igbinosun's skillset enough to trade up for him this past April, creating natural competition for Hairston.
WR Joshua Palmer
It was unquestionably a disappointing maiden voyage for Palmer with the Bills. After signing a three-year contract worth $29 million, the former Los Angeles Chargers' third-round pick lacked both availability and production.
Palmer never fully recovered from a Week 6 ankle/knee injury, proceeding to log only 393 snaps and 22 receptions over 12 games and missing the postseason. With new addition DJ Moore and steady veteran Khalil Shakir cemented atop the WR depth chart, Palmer must fight Coleman and fourth-round rookie Skyler Bell for WR3 reps.
LB Dorian Williams
The 2023 third-round linebacker has been the understudy to starters Terrel Bernard and Matt Milano for the first three seasons of his career. With the Bills apparently moving on from the unsigned Milano, Williams has an opportunity to step up, but must first recover from his latest injury.
While he has above-average physical tools, Williams, who has been inconsistent as a fill-in, is no shoo-in for the ILB job, especially with fourth-round rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr emerging as a contender during OTAs.
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.