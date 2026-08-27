Three Bold Predictions for Buffalo Bills' Preseason Finale vs. Steelers

The Buffalo Bills are wrapping up the preseason with a home game on Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Buffalo secured convincing wins in each of their first two exhibition games and is looking to finish things out on a high note. They will do so without Josh Allen, who will sit out the finale, but there will be some starters on the field, according to head coach Joe Brady.

The real focus, however, will be on the players fighting for their place on the roster this season. With that said, here are three bold predictions for the showdown with the Steelers.

Shane Buechele makes it interesting

Buffalo Bills quarterback Shane Buechele moves out of the pocket in the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kyle Allen has played well this preseason and seemingly has the QB2 role locked up. That doesn't mean it will be an interesting decision, however, thanks to the performance of Shane Buechele.

Against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2, Buechele was 5-of-10 for 111 yards with a touchdown pass and added a rushing touchdown as well. Allen has still performed slightly better than Buechele, but he makes it interesting in this bold prediction by throwing for 150 yards and two touchdown passes.

Javon Solomon secures his spot on 53-man roster

Buffalo Bills EDGE Javon Solomon celebrates after a missed field goal against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffalo switched up their defensive scheme this offseason when Jim Leonhard took over as the defensive coordinator. While he like to feature multiple fronts, Leonhard does favor the 3-4, which Bills On SI's Ralph Ventre noted would help Javon Solomon.

Throughout the first two preseason games, it's been evident just how much Solomon has benefited. He looks far more comfortable in Leonhard's scheme than he did with Sean McDermott and has made plays in each of the two preseason games. Solomon even recorded a sack against Cleveland, and in this prediction, he adds at least one more as he secures his spot on the 53-man roster.

Skyler Bell scores TD in debut

Bills wide receiver Skyler Bell pulls in a pass in the end zone during day four of Buffalo Bills training camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After missing the first two preseason games due to injury, Skyler Bell is expected to make his debut against Pittsburgh on Thursday night. Bell was back at practice this week and earned plenty of praise from Joe Brady as well as Josh Allen.

Bell has the ideal skill set to play in Brady's offense, which is why fans were so excited to hear his name called in Round 4 of the 2026 NFL draft. In our final bold prediction, Bell reminds everyone why there was so much excitement by scoring a touchdown during his debut.

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