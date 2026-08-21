Four Bills' Roster Battles to Watch in Preseason Week 2 vs. Browns

The second week of the preseason is here and the Buffalo Bills will be on the road this weekend. After defeating the Carolina Panthers last Saturday, the Bills take on the Cleveland Browns.

The two teams faced one another on Thursday in a joint practice and will again go head-to-head on Saturday. While we only get brief glimpses of the action during practices, every snap will be picked apart during the preseason game.

That includes watching closely as position battles play out in front of us. Here’s a preview of four of the more intriguing competitions to watch.

Mitch Wishnowsky vs. Tommy Doman Jr.

Bills punter Tommy Doman Jr. waits before practice starts at Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As soon as the Bills used a seventh-round pick on Florida's Tommy Doman Jr., Mitch Wishnowsky's spot has been in question. The veteran did a good job for Buffalo in 2025, but teams don't typically use draft picks on punters just to release them.

Doman still needs to prove he can handle the job before completely locking up the spot though, and we didn't get to see him in action against Carolina (other than as a holder on field goals). The Bills offense was efficient enough that Doman never got to punt the ball, something that could change om Saturday. If Doman does get his chance, it will be worth watching to see how he performs before completely writing off Wishnowsky.

Ray Davis vs. Mecole Hardman Jr.

Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis carries the ball against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ray Davis was excellent as a kick returner in 2025, but he wants more this season. In addition to his work as a backup running back and kick returner, Davis wants to take on the punt return duties. Head coach Joe Brady said Davis made his desire for the job known, while adding he will be in the mix.

Khalil Shakir was their primary returner in 2025, but could be preserved to ensure he's focused on offense. That opens the door for Mecole Hardman Jr., who will be the primary competition for Davis. The job won't be decided this weekend, but both should get a chance to prove they're the superior option.

Keonta Jenkins vs. Joe Andreessen

Buffalo Bills linebacker Joe Andreessen leaves the field after a game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keonta Jenkins has been one of the standouts for the Bills throughout training camp and finds himself fighting with fan favorite Joe Andreessen for the fourth, and potentially final, spot at inside linebacker. Both players had two tackles in the win over Carolina, which didn't do much to create separation. That means it will again be a position to keep an eye on this weekend as the Bills look for the right player to round out the depth chart.

Geno Stone vs. Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin warms up before a pre-season game against the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The safety position has become very interesting in Buffalo. We know Cole Bishop and C.J. Gardner-Johnson are locks. The same should be true for rookie Jalon Kilgore. There's also Sam Franklin Jr. who is a special teams ace and unlikely to be released.

That leaves Geno Stone, Damar Hamlin, and Jordan Hancock all fighting for a spot. There's a chance two of them stick around with Hancock's versatility to play the nickel aiding him in his spot. As for veteran Stone and Hamlin, they could be battling one another for the same job.

Hamlin has had his share of struggles on the field, but this coaching staff seems higher than expected. As for Stone, he seemed to be an underrated addition, but he hasn't stood out during camp and didn't have the best showing against the Panthers. That has him going into this weekend in need of making up some ground, making this a fun battle to watch.

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