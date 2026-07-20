Three Bills' Returenees Who Could Lose Their Starting Jobs in Preseason

After falling short in the playoffs once again, the Buffalo Bills decided to make some big moves this offseason. The biggest was firing head coach Sean McDermott, who has been replaced by former offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

Buffalo is also completely changing their focus on defense, with new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard bringing in a new scheme. They weren't in a position to completely overhaul their defensive roster, but they made several tweaks as they switched to more of a 3-4 front. They also signed Jeff Rodgers to coach special teams, meaning all three units are facing significant change.

During training camp and the preseason, those coaches are going to work hard to instill their vision. That being the case, here's a look at one returning player from each unit who could lose their job during the preseason.

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Buffalo Bills punter Mitch Wishnowsky walks towards the bench during first half action against the Kansas City Chiefs. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mitch Wishnowsky was Buffalo's third punter on the season, and he was able to bring stability to the position by playing in 13 games while averaging 45.3 yards per punt. He also pinned opponents deep consistently, landing 47.4 percent of his punts inside the 20-yard line. Despite his efficiency, the Bills decided to bring in some competition this offseason by using a seventh-round pick on Tommy Doman Jr.

Doman was one of the best punters in the nation last season for Florida, with his 4.52-second average hang time standing out for Buffalo. His ability to kick the ball deep while allowing it to hang in the air that long will help the special teams unit as a whole. While Wishnowsky is far from a liability, Bills on SI writer Alex Brasky believes the front office will prefer to go with the younger Doman.

The fact that they were willing to use a draft pick to bring Doman in gives credence to this belief, but Doman will need to show that he can get it done during the preseason while also proving he can serve as the holder on field goals for Tyler Bass.

WR Joshua Palmer

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer runs the ball against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most of us wouldn't think of Joshua Palmer as a starter, but he started eight of the 12 games that he appeared in during the 2025 season. Buffalo saw him as one of their top three wide receivers, and even though they've been hyping up Keon Coleman throughout the offseason (again), they would love to see Palmer continue to be the WR3, especially considering his salary.

That said, it's easier to see Palmer being a release candidate than it is seeing him be among the top three receivers on Buffalo's roster. Khalil Shakir and DJ Moore have the top two spots locked down, while Coleman and rookie Skyler Bell are also capable of pushing Palmer down the depth chart.

Palmer had some good moments during this time with the Los Angeles Chargers, but in order to avoid being known as one of the biggest free agency busts that the Bills have had in recent years, he's going to have to step it up this preseason.

CB Maxwell Hairston

Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston intercepts the ball in the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maxwell Hairston was the Bills' top pick in 2025, and he joined the team with plenty of excitement due to his 4.28 time in the 40-yard dash as well as his nose for the football. Unfortunately, injuries slowed him down with Hairston missing the first seven weeks of the season. He played in 11 games and while he started just three times during his rookie campaign, he had 18 tackles with five pass breakups and intercepted two passes. Unfortunately, he ended the season injured as well, suffering an injury during the Week 18 finale against the New York Jets.

Entering his second year in the NFL, Hairston was slated as a starter opposite Christian Benford. That might not be the case, however, after Buffalo added Ohio State cornerback Davison Igbinosun in the second round of the NFL draft. Igbinosun turned heads during rookie minicamp and OTAs, putting himself in contention for the CB2 spot. Hairston will be given every opportunity to keep his starting spot, but due to his injury concerns coupled with Igbinosun's fit, there's a real chance that he finds himself behind the rookie by the time Week 1 rolls around.