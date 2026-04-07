Smiling Dad Josh Allen Dons Fresh Fit Exiting Bills' Facility After OTAs Arrival

As expected, Josh Allen is back to work in Orchard Park as the Buffalo Bills kicked off Organized Team Activities (OTAs) under first-year head coach Joe Brady.

Permitted to begin the voluntary program two weeks early due to the coaching change, the Bills welcomed players back to the team facility on Tuesday, April 7.

With no media availability, the first glimpse of Allen didn't come until after lunchtime when the organization posted a short video clip of the five-time NFL MVP finalist walking out of the building, presumably after a busy morning.

Less than one week after Allen's wife Hailee Steinfeld announced that the couple welcome their first child — a baby girl — into the world, the face of the Bills' organization was smiling ear to ear on Day 1 of the offseason team activity. As a reminder, this phase of OTAs can include "meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only."

"When you're Josh Allen, you got marketing, you got stuff, now you got family," said Brady last week at the league meetings in Phoenix. "I'm understanding of guys might not be able to be there every single day at every single moment. What I know is if Josh can, he will."

The soon-to-be 30-year-old Allen has made a habit of attending voluntary OTAs since being drafted in 2018. He even practiced in Orchard Park during the same week of his California wedding last spring.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen enters on crutches to a press conference at the Bills field house in Orchard Park on Jan. 29, 2026. He had minor foot surgery. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Allen's healthy strut

Flashing his patented thumbs up, first with the right hand and following up with the left hand, Allen walked smoothly without any sign of the late-season foot injury that required surgery following Buffalo's elimination from the playoffs.

It was a vastly different look from when Allen showed up to Brady's introductory press conference using crutches with his foot in a boot.

"It's a little painful right now, but it wasn't a crazy surgery. So, not too long, OTAs, I'll be back, and it shouldn't hinder anything," said Allen back on January 29.

This time, Allen was wearing a pair of white New Balance sneakers with no visible wrapping or padding included. As estimated, the quarterback appears to be a full go for the start of the new era.

Allen's fresh fit

Looking dapper on a cold spring day in Western New York, Allen wore New Balance sweatsuit apparel featuring beige pants and a light grey hoodie. His wedding band was also visible on his left hand.

Allen's New Era Bills cap appeared to be a custom designed lid not found on the company's website for sale. The curve-brimmed black cap features a portion the team logo and the word Bills underneath.