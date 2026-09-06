Surprising Buffalo Bills' TE Makes 'Life A Little Bit Easier' for Joe Brady
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The Buffalo Bills enjoyed noticeable success by deploying three capable tight ends last season.
With that in mind, this year's decision to add a fourth tight end to the mix makes a lot of sense.
After spending his rookie season on the practice squad before being signed to the active roster late during the 2025 campaign, former undrafted tight end Keleki Latu has earned one of 53 spots alongside two-way tight end Dawson Knox, sure-handed Dalton Kincaid and elite blocker Jackson Hawes as the Bills prepare for their September 13 opener.
"Those four tight ends that we do have are very smart. They can all do what they're asked to do. It's just figuring out what they're best at. They're happy. They're still gonna get the ball, but sometimes they're gonna have to block, too. But they know that," said franchise quarterback Josh Allen.
Keleki Latu's progression warrants roster spot
The 6-foot-6 Latu showed potential as a pass-catcher coming out of Washington. Now, after a full year in the Bills' organization, he's improved in other areas enough to become worthy of a 53-man roster spot.
"He's come a long way from 12 months ago. I don't think he was nearly pushing for a roster spot coming out of his rookie [training] camp. He's just gotten better and better," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane. "The passing game was there last year. I think this guy really focused on his play strength and his run blocking, being a more complete tight end."
As a rookie, when current head coach Joe Brady was offensive coordinator, Latu made five regular season appearances for Buffalo. He logged 85 offensive snaps and 52 special teams reps, totaling four receptions on four targets for 35 yards.
In the meantime, he's managed to catch his quarterback's attention.
"A guy that just continually puts his head down and works. He's never once complained about anything. He's as easy to throw to as anybody on this team," said Allen, a five-time NFL MVP finalist. "He's got a very, very big catch radius. He moves very fluently. I think he does a really good job in the run game as well."
Keleki Latu adds helpful flexibility to Bills' offense
The Bills have chosen to go without a fullback for the immediate future.
When they carried three tight ends in 2025, they deployed fullback Reggie Gilliam for 21 percent of offensive snaps. The presumption is the bulk of those snaps will go to a tight end this season with Latu squarely in contention.
"He's a guy that can line up a lot of different roles. It brings more versatility to that tight end room," said Brady, who is the team's offensive play-caller. "You got four guys and all the different personnel groupings that we can do with it. Move guys around. It should make my life a little bit easier."
Allen agrees that Latu's presence gives the Bills more options on offense, making them more difficult to defend.
"I think it really puts a bind on [the opposing] defense now. Is it 21 personnel or is it 12 personnel, and that kind of messes with some rules. Whatever gives us an advantage in the run game or the pass game, we're trying to do," said Allen.
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.