Surprising Buffalo Bills' TE Makes 'Life A Little Bit Easier' for Joe Brady

The Buffalo Bills enjoyed noticeable success by deploying three capable tight ends last season.

With that in mind, this year's decision to add a fourth tight end to the mix makes a lot of sense.

After spending his rookie season on the practice squad before being signed to the active roster late during the 2025 campaign, former undrafted tight end Keleki Latu has earned one of 53 spots alongside two-way tight end Dawson Knox, sure-handed Dalton Kincaid and elite blocker Jackson Hawes as the Bills prepare for their September 13 opener.

"Those four tight ends that we do have are very smart. They can all do what they're asked to do. It's just figuring out what they're best at. They're happy. They're still gonna get the ball, but sometimes they're gonna have to block, too. But they know that," said franchise quarterback Josh Allen.

Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky throws to tight end Keleki Latu during day seven of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 31, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Keleki Latu's progression warrants roster spot

The 6-foot-6 Latu showed potential as a pass-catcher coming out of Washington. Now, after a full year in the Bills' organization, he's improved in other areas enough to become worthy of a 53-man roster spot.

"He's come a long way from 12 months ago. I don't think he was nearly pushing for a roster spot coming out of his rookie [training] camp. He's just gotten better and better," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane. "The passing game was there last year. I think this guy really focused on his play strength and his run blocking, being a more complete tight end."

As a rookie, when current head coach Joe Brady was offensive coordinator, Latu made five regular season appearances for Buffalo. He logged 85 offensive snaps and 52 special teams reps, totaling four receptions on four targets for 35 yards.

Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Keleki Latu (83) carries the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the meantime, he's managed to catch his quarterback's attention.

"A guy that just continually puts his head down and works. He's never once complained about anything. He's as easy to throw to as anybody on this team," said Allen, a five-time NFL MVP finalist. "He's got a very, very big catch radius. He moves very fluently. I think he does a really good job in the run game as well."

Keleki Latu adds helpful flexibility to Bills' offense

The Bills have chosen to go without a fullback for the immediate future.

When they carried three tight ends in 2025, they deployed fullback Reggie Gilliam for 21 percent of offensive snaps. The presumption is the bulk of those snaps will go to a tight end this season with Latu squarely in contention.

"He's a guy that can line up a lot of different roles. It brings more versatility to that tight end room," said Brady, who is the team's offensive play-caller. "You got four guys and all the different personnel groupings that we can do with it. Move guys around. It should make my life a little bit easier."

Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) tackles Buffalo Bills tight end Keleki Latu (83) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Allen agrees that Latu's presence gives the Bills more options on offense, making them more difficult to defend.

"I think it really puts a bind on [the opposing] defense now. Is it 21 personnel or is it 12 personnel, and that kind of messes with some rules. Whatever gives us an advantage in the run game or the pass game, we're trying to do," said Allen.

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