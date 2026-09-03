Buffalo Bills' Undrafted Roster Underdog Becomes 'Guy That Josh Allen Trusts'

The undrafted rookie tight end was somewhat of an afterthought last summer with the Buffalo Bills, although he did show enough potential to warrant a spot on the practice squad.

Starting one year ago, however, it's been a steady progression for Keleki Latu, and the Washington product finds himself on the Bills' 53-man roster as a result.

"He's come a long way from 12 months ago. I don't think he was nearly pushing for a roster spot coming out of his rookie [training] camp. He's just gotten better and better," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane.

Establishing himself as a rookie

It wasn't until mid-November when Latu finally made his NFL debut as a practice squad elevation.

With tight end Dalton Kincaid injuring his hamstring on November 9 against the Miami Dolphins, the Bills called up Latu for their November 16 home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played six offensive snaps, making one four-yard catch.

Buffalo Bills tight end Keleki Latu tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker SirVocea Dennis who caught and intercepted a pass meant for him during first half action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov 16, 2025 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Lek has just continued to get better as a football player. Using that past season as a developmental [opportunity]," said head coach Joe Brady, who was the Bills' offensive coordinator during Latu's rookie season. "When guys got injured last year, we didn't blink to bring him up. He took advantage of it, staying after, doing what he had to do with [TE coach] Rob [Boras], living in the weight room. You see that translate to the field."

After reaching the three-elevation limit, the Bills signed Latu to the active roster in late December. He played in the last two regular season games. As a rookie, he logged 85 offensive snaps and 52 special teams reps over five games. The 6-foot-6 tight end made four receptions on four targets for 35 yards.

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Keleki Latu (83) makes a catch against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Building offseason momentum

In order to convince Buffalo to keep four tight ends on their active roster, Latu needed to improve certain aspects of his game during the offseason program.

"He had such a good offseason that led into training camp. He was so solid," said Brady.

During preseason game action, Latu made six receptions for 53 yards on seven targets. He also passed the test in multiple run blocking situations.

Jul 29, 2026; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Keleki Latu (83) runs a pass pattern with tight ends coach Rob Boras looking on during training camp at St. John Fisher University | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The passing game was there last year. I think this guy really focused on his play strength and his run blocking, being a more complete tight end," said Beane.

Consider QB Josh Allen impressed by TE Keleki Latu

As far as Beane is concerned, there is no doubt that Latu has done enough to earn his spot.

"He's a guy that Josh Allen, and all of his offensive teammates, trust," said Beane.

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Maema Njongmeta (45) tackles Buffalo Bills tight end Keleki Latu (83) during the second half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It means even more when the five-time NFL MVP finalist is saying it, too.

"A guy that just continually puts his head down and works. He's never once complained about anything. He's as easy to throw to as anybody on this team," said Allen. "He's got a very, very big catch radius. He moves very fluently. I think he does a really good job in the run game as well."

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