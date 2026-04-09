The 2026 NFL Draft is now two weeks away as the Buffalo Bills make their final push to meet with and scout as many players as possible leading up to the selection process.

One of those players is Florida edge defender Tyreak Sapp, who could help Buffalo solve its run defense woes. Sapp revealed a recent meeting with the Bills, indicating the team’s interest in the 23-year-old.

Sapp told Draft OnSI’s Justin Melo of his interactions with various teams during the predraft process, a list whichincluded the Bills, Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks.

Dominant past

Florida Gators defensive lineman Tyreak Sapp (94) rushes to tackle while Florida State Seminoles offensive lineman Micah Pettus (57) blocks during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The former Gators defensive lineman recorded a dominant season in 2024, recording 13 tackles for loss and seven sacks, proving his worth as a top-tier run defender with additional pass-rushing prowess. He is a versatile defender, which increases his value for prospective teams.

“I can play the edge position, especially in early-down situations,” Sapp told Melo. “Of course, I can rush the passer on the edge as well, but teams especially appreciate my ability to set a hard edge on early downs. I can strike tackles and be a factor in the run game.”

Sapp measures 6-foot-2, 273 pounds and believes his run-stuffing ability will help him latch on with a team at the next level.

“Playing as a run defender is what makes me a great addition for a defense on the outside,” he added. “I can be very versatile as well. That makes me a more complete player. I can kick inside on third downs. I’m quicker, a little too fast and explosive for those guards to handle inside.”

Join the group

Gators edge Tyreak Sapp (94)) presses South Florida Bulls quarterback Byrum Brown (17) during the second quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Projected as a mid-to-late-round pick in the upcoming draft, Sapp may be a bit redundant for a team like the Bills, who already come equipped with an edge-setting defender in Greg Rousseau. Buffalo brought in Bradley Chubb to improve the pass rush this offseason, and it seems that if they are going to draft another EDGE, it would behoove them to take a player who can get after opposing quarterbacks.

With that said, Buffalo allowed the third-most yards rushing per attempt in the NFL a season ago (5.1) and bringing in a talent with Sapp’s skill set could help them improve a significant area of need. Additionally, the Bills have yet to address the defensive tackle position. While Sapp is listed as an EDGE, he could help fill more than one roster hole for a prospective team with his positional flexibility.

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