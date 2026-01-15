Bills' trade idea sends Keon Coleman to Super Bowl contender for 1,000-yard receiver

Regardless of where the Buffalo Bills end up at the end of the season, they will still be on the lookout to upgrade their wide receiver room this spring.

The team could look at various free agents or general manager Brandon Beane can scour the trade market in case any receivers are made available. Bleacher Report contributor Alex Ballentine suggested a trade that would send Brandon Aiyuk to the Bills from the San Francisco 49ers for Keon Coleman and a 2026 fifth-round pick.

"The 49ers voided Brandon Aiyuk's 2026 guarantees after a rift formed between the two regarding his rehab from the torn ACL that forced him to miss this season. That leaves the Niners with a messy situation with their star receiver and the motivation to trade him for less than market value," Ballentine wrote.

"At the same time, the relations hip between the Bills and young receiver Keon Coleman has soured. The Bills benched him this season for professionalism issues. Both Aiyuk and Coleman could use a change of scenery. The Bills could use a high caliber receiver at a discounted price while the Niners need cheaper help in light of Brock Purdy's new contract extension.

"This is a trade that helps the Bills keep up with the Patriots while still allowing the Niners to have another young receiver. Kyle Shanahan could have a good shot at helping Coleman get his career on the right track."

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk after the game against the Arizona Cardinals. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Bills get Aiyuk in trade proposal

Aiyuk, 27, comes with his fair share of risks after only notching 374 receiving yards in 2024 with the Niners. After not playing all season long, he has a lot of rust, and that could be a red flag for the Bills. However, he had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons from 2022 and 2023, which makes him arguably one of the more accomplished wide receivers that could be made available this offseason.

Aiyuk also carries a $15 million cap hit in 2026, which could sway the Bills away from making this deal. However, if the 49ers are willing to pay a good chunk of his salary, the deal could be worth it in the long run for Buffalo.

Coleman has proven that he is not the answer despite being an early second-round pick for the team back in 2024. This swap of receivers in need of a change of scenery could be a win-win scenario for both the Bills and Niners.

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Tre'Davious White defends San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

